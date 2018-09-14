Ex-Meghalaya chief minister Donwa Dethwelson Lapang quits Congress, says services of elderly 'not useful to the party'

Shillong: Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Donwa Dethwelson Lapang on Thursday resigned from the Congress, with which he was associated for four decades.

Lapang's resignation is a major blow to the opposition Congress in the northeasten region as it has come ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 polls, and the upcoming Mizoram assembly elections.

In his resignation letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Lapang, 84, noted that he is quitting the party as it has embarked upon a policy of phasing out senior and elderly people.

"In my opinion, it means that services and contributions of senior and elderly people are not useful to the party. Since the spirit and enthusiasm to work for the people is still burning inside me, this restriction made me frustrated and compelled me to be no longer comfortable in the party," Lapang said.

"With my present age and health condition, I have decided to serve the country, my state and its people in the same manner wherever I am," he noted.

The veteran political leader stated that he worked devotedly, leaving no stone un-turned while performing his service for the party, as a "true and disciplined Congress man and always cooperated with the AICC (All India Congress Committee) even to the extent of accepting sacrifices for the sake of unity and strength of the party. ..."

The five-time Chief Minister of Meghalaya did not contest the February 2018 assembly elections but campaigned for the Congress.