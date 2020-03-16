Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by Ram Nath Kovind, Opposition alleges quid pro quo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha.

Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India from 3 October, 2018, to 17 November, 2019. On 9 November, 2019, the five-judge bench headed by him had delivered the verdict in the long-pending Ayodhya dispute case. He also headed a Supreme Court bench which monitored the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam.

On 12 January, 2018, Justice Gogoi — along with Justices J Chelameswar, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph — had called a press conference and said the situation in the top court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things had taken place.

Unless this institution is preserved, "democracy will not survive in this country," the four judges had said.

A day later, Gogoi had said that "there is no crisis" in the Supreme Court.

Opposition leaders allege 'quid pro quo'

Shortly after the announcement was made, some Opposition leaders expressed their disenchantment with the decision. All India Majlis-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said —

Is it “quid pro quo”?

How will people have faith in the Independence of Judges ? Many Questions pic.twitter.com/IQkAx4ofSf — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 16, 2020

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha said, "I hope ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi would have the good sense to say 'NO' to the offer of Rajya Sabha seat to him. Otherwise he will cause incalculable damage to the reputation of the judiciary."

With inputs from ANI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.