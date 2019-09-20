Ex-BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand arrested by SIT in connection with Shahjahanpur sexual assault case

Former BJP leader, Swami Chinmayanand, accused in the rape case involving a law student, was arrested from his Shahjahanpur residence by the Special Investigation Team on Friday. This arrest comes after a lot of pressure on the police, reports NDTV. It also comes five days after the victim recorded her statement in court. The exact charges of this arrest are awaited.

He is currently being taken to the district hospital for routine medical check-up. Security has been beefed up in the district hospital. He had been admitted to the Shahjahanpur government hospital after his health deteriorated.

The 72-year-old complained of diabetes, loose motions and high blood pressure when he was admitted at the government hospital.

"Seeing his advanced age and other complications, we referred him to the KGMU Hospital in Lucknow," a hospital spokesperson said.

He underwent several tests at the Shahjahanpur hospital where a team of four doctors monitored his condition, the spokesperson told PTI.

The student had earlier threatened self-immolation if the police do not arrest him.

Inspector-General Naveen Arora, who heads the team, said a mobile phone and a pen drive given by the student have been sent for forensic examination.

The pen drive contains 43 video clips that the student says support her allegations.

Police had earlier registered a case of criminal intimidation and abduction against Chinmayanand on a complaint lodged by the woman's father. Later, the student also accused him of rape and "physical exploitation". The SIT has also examined the principals of the two colleges where the girl studied in recent years.

Further details awaited.

