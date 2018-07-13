Ex-Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy returns to Congress fold four years after exit

New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy returned to the Congress fold on Friday, four years after quitting the party.

Congress' communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala announced Reddy's return to the party after the former chief minister met party president Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Friday.

Reddy joined the party in the presence of AICC Andhra Pradesh in-charge Oommen Chandy, Surjewala and APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Reddy had quit as chief minister and the Congress in February 2014, protesting against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

His meeting with the Congress chief came following talks with the party's leaders over two months.

Reddy, the last chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, had floated the Jai Samaikya Andhra party after quitting the Congress. He fought the 2014 elections, but failed to make a mark.