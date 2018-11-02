Ex-Allahabad University student leader shot dead inside hostel; victim carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head

A former student leader of the Allahabad University was shot dead inside the varsity's PC Banerjee Hostel during a birthday party on Thursday in Allahabad, reports said.

Sumit Shukla aka Achyutanand Shukla reportedly had a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head and had a number of cases registered against him.

"The main accused, who killed Shukla, is a student leader of the CMP Degree College. Teams have been deployed to nab him and two others," said Superintendent of Police Brijesh Srivastava, ANI reported.

According to News18, a scuffle had taken place at the party between the victim and the accused, identified as Ashutosh Tripathi. Following the scuffle, the accused hugged Shukla and then fired on him from close range before fleeing, the report said.

Shukla was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. According to a Hindustan Times report, Shukla "had contested for the vice president’s post in the 2012 students union election but lost. He had been active in this year’s student union elections, backing various candidates in the varsity and its constituent colleges".