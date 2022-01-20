Etiquette coach's tips on how to eat desi food annoy internet, watch viral video here

Kaur says that mixing curd with everything can make people around the person feel not so good

A video of an etiquette coach giving tips on how to eat Indian food in a proper manner has gone viral on the internet, attracting a range of comments and criticisms. The video clip has been shared by Manik Kaur on her Instagram handle.

The video begins with Kaur demonstrating how to eat rice and daal properly in a formal or semi-formal dining situation. She suggests pouring a small amount of daal on the rice. The etiquette coach demonstrates how to mix sabzi and curd with the rice. Kaur suggests mixing only two items with rice at one time.

The coach also gives a tip to have a separate bite of curd rather than mixing it with other food items. Kaur says that mixing curd with everything can make people around the person feel not so good. She shared the video with a caption that read, "INDIAN DINING ETIQUETTE - Formal and Semi-formal."

Kaur also shared similar tips on her Twitter account. In the caption, she mentioned that anyone who thinks that he or she should never pour dal over rice, has a strange superiority complex for no apparent reason.

Kaur’s tweet annoyed many users and they shared their views on maintaining such etiquette while having a simple meal. They also filled the post with funny GIFs and memes.

A user said he pours rajma and boondi raita on rice at the same time and enjoys the scrumptious meal.

A Twitter user posted an image of cement and water and said 'this is how I eat Dal- Chawal'.

Another user took a pot shot at Kaur asking her not to bring these etiquettes to his table.

A user shared a funny meme highlighting that Kaur’s tweet got 13k like.

A Twitter user termed Kaur’s food etiquette video as 'obnoxious'.

