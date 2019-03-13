You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Govt says all Boeing 737 MAX planes in India grounded; aircraft unlikely to get clearance soon

India Press Trust of India Mar 13, 2019 18:48:58 IST

New Delhi: All Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft being operated by Indian airlines have been grounded, civil aviation secretary P S Kharola said here on Wednesday.

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Govt says all Boeing 737 MAX planes in India grounded; aircraft unlikely to get clearance soon

Representational image. Reuters

Thursday will be a "challenging" day, he told reporters.

Lifting the ban on the aircraft will be based on inputs from various agencies and it will not happen soon, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief B S Bhullar said.

The DGCA announced its decision to ground the aircraft on Tuesday night.

SpiceJet has 12 such aircraft in its fleet and Jet Airways has five, which have already been grounded.

Kharola said SpiceJet will adjust most passengers in its own flights. If the need arises, other operators will pitch in.

Operators have also agreed not to indulge in "predatory pricing", he said.

The decision to ground the aircraft came days after a 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa, killing 157 people, including four Indians.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 18:48:58 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores