ESIC UDC, Stenographer recruitment exam dates released at esic.nic.in

The Corporation will also announce the ESIC MTS Exam Date on its official website in the due course of time

The examination schedule for the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographer posts has been put out by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). The ESIC will soon release the call letter for examinations on its official website at esic.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the ESIC Recruitment 2022 are requested to check the official website regularly for updates regarding the call letter.

As per the official notice, the Preliminary Examination (Phase I) for recruitment to UDC vacancies is scheduled to be conducted on 19 March and the Main Examination (Phase I) for recruitment to Stenographer post will be held on 20 March 2022.

According to Jagran Josh, the ESIC UDC Paper 1 Exam will contain 100 questions of a total of 200 marks. The paper would test candidates on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension, with 25 questions in each section. The duration of ESIC UDC exam will be one hour.

The ESIC Stenographer Paper 1 Mains paper will be held in three parts, i.e. Reasoning Ability and General Awareness, English Language & Comprehension. The ESIC Stenographer exam will have 200 questions for a total of 200 marks.

“PWD candidates appearing in the above examination are advised that in case they need the assistance of Scribe, they have the discretion of (1) Opting for their Own Scribe or (2) they can make a request (via telephone/email/ written application/personal visit) to the ESIC Regional Office of the State in which their Exam. Center is situated for providing Scribe by 15 March,” said the official notice.

The addresses and email ids of the concerned Regional Directors are available in the official notice. Check the official notice by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) here.

For more updates and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ESIC - esic.nic.in.

