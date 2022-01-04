ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Apply for 594 posts at esic.nic.in

The deadline for submission of the application is 15 February.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications for the posts of Stenographer, Clerk and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Applicants can apply for the 594 posts in the Maharashtra region at the official website at https://www.esic.nic.in/.

Steps to apply for ESIC recruitment 2022:

― Visit the official website at https://www.esic.nic.in/

― Click on the link for the recruitment of “UDC/STENO./MTS IN ESIC” that is given on the page

― Select the registration option and enter the needed details to register on the ESIC portal

― Login to complete the ESIC 2022 recruitment application

― Submit the ESCI form and save a copy for future use

The ESIC is conducting this recruitment drive for a total of 594 posts, out of which 18 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer. Furthermore, the organisation is also recruiting people for 258 posts of MTS and 318 of Upper Division Clerk (UDC).

The applications must be submitted online only. THE ESIC will not accept applications through any other mode.

The candidates must be between the ages of 18 to 27 years as on 15 February this year, to be eligible for the post of UDC and Stenographer. For the MTS vacancies, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25 years.

For details of the eligibility criteria, applicants can view the official ESIC advertisement here.

Applicants who belong to the ex-servicemen/female/ SC/ST/PWD/Departmental categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 250. The rest of the candidates need to submit Rs 500 as an application fee.

The pay scale for MTS is Rs 18,000-56,900 (Pay level 1) while the salaries for the Steno and UDC posts will be between Rs 25,500-81,100 (Pay Level – 4).

For UDC, the recruitment will be done through a preliminary test, main exam and a computer skills test. For MTS, the selection process would comprise of a preliminary exam and a main test. For the Steno vacancies, the ESIC will hold a main exam and a skill test in Stenography.