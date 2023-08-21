Era of 'corruption and scams' before 2014, but now every penny reaching to poor people directly: PM Modi
The PM said positive news has started coming up in the first year of 'Amrit Kaal' itself, which shows the increasing prosperity and decreasing poverty.
There was an era of “corruption and scams” before 2014 and the rights of the poor and their money were robbed, but now every penny is reaching into their accounts directly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
Prime Minister said that the data shows an increasing number of people are paying taxes, which shows their faith in the government that their money is being put to good use.
He was virtually addressing the training-cum-orientation programme of newly appointed teachers at the CM Rise Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.
Related Articles
The PM said positive news has started coming up in the first year of “Amrit Kaal” itself, which shows the increasing prosperity and decreasing poverty.
“The NITI Aayog report said that 13.50 crore Indians have come out of BPL (below poverty line) category in five years. The number of Income Tax returns shows that the average income of Indians has increased during the past nine years to Rs 13 lakh from Rs 4 lakh in 2014,” he said.
People are shifting from lower to upper income groups, he added. Modi said that data shows all sectors are getting strength and generating employment opportunities.
“The faith of citizens has been increasing. They are coming up to deposit their tax with the faith that their every penny will be spent on the country’s development,” he said.
The country’s economy has now reached the 5th spot in the world from 10th position in 2014, he said.
“The rights of the poor and their money were being looted even before reaching their accounts before 2014 in the era of corruption and scams. Now, every penny is reaching their accounts directly,” the PM said.
The stopping of “leakage in the system” means more money being spent on the welfare of the poor, he said.
With inputs from PTI.
also read
PM Modi attacks Opposition ahead of no-confidence debate, says I.N.D.I.A alliance plagued by mutual distrust
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Opposition saying that the I.N.D.I.A alliance is plagued by mutual distrust and to show this they have brought no-confidence motion against the government, according to sources
India News Highlights: Center, State working for peace in Manipur, says PM Modi; India of today doesn’t give up, says PM
News Highlights: PM Modi appealed to the people of Manipur to build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days
PM Modi thanks world leaders for wishes and greetings on India's Independence Day
Independence Day 2023 is being celebrated across the country with pomp and fervour and Indians around the globe