EPFO Admit Card 2019: Employees Provident fund Organization to release admit card for Social Security Assistant soon; check epfindia.gov.in for details

EPFO Admit Card 2019| Employees Provident fund Organization is likely to release EPFO admit card for Social Security Assistant (SSA) prelims exam soon. Those candidates who applied for the SSA prelims exam can download their admit card through the official website at epfindia.gov.in.

As per Jagran Josh, the link to download the admit card will be activated between 21 August and 1 September 2019. Once it is activated, the candidate will be able to access the window for call letter download. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 31 and 1 September 2019 at various exam centres.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks secured by them in all three stages of the recruitment process- preliminary examination, mains examination and computer skill test. The organisation aims at filling a total of 2189 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

The online application for EPFO SSA recruitment commenced on 27 June 2019 and closed on 21 July 2019.

Once the link to download the admit card is activated, students can check and download their admit card through the official website by following the step-by-step procedure listed below.

Steps to download EPFO SSA prelims exam admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website- epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for EPFO SSA Prelims exam 2019 admit card.

Step 3: Fill in the required details and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.