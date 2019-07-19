EPFO Admit Card 2019: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation releases admit card; candidates can access it on epfindia.gov.in

EPFO Admit Card 2019 released | The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the Admit Card for EPFO Assistant Exam 2019. Candidates who applied for the same can access the results here: epfindia.gov.in

The EPFO Admit Card was released on the official website of EPFO on 19 July.

Steps to check the admit card for the EPFO Assistant Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit their official website — epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019' on the top of the site

Step 3: Or the same can be viewed on this link ibpsonline.ibps.in

Step 4: Enter registration number/roll number, the password/date of birth, and the CAPTCHA to the image given and click on 'Login'

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

Kindly keep these details handy before you begin the login process.

EPFO is one of the World's largest Social Security Organisations. Today, it maintains 17.14 crore accounts according to its Annual Report 2015-16.

Meanwhile, the registration for EPFO's Social Security Assistant recruitment is still open. A total of 2189 vacancies are open for recruitment.

The Employees' Provident Fund came into existence as the Employees' Provident Funds Ordinance in 1951. It was replaced by the Employees' Provident Funds Act, 1952. The Bill was introduced in the Parliament as Bill 15 in 1952 to provide for the institution of provident funds for employees in factories and other establishments.