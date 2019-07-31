EPFO Admit Card 2019: Admit card for Social Security Assistant likely to be released next month on epfindia.gov.in

EPFO Admit Card 2019| Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to release the admit card for the 2019 for Social Security Assistant (SSA) prelims exam on 21 August.

Earlier on Tuesday, several news reports suggested that the admit card has been released, however, official notification said that the admit card will be made available only from 21 August to 1 September on the official website – epfindia.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from 31 to 1 September, 2019 at various exam centres.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks secured by them in all three stages of the recruitment process – preliminary examination, mains examination and computer skill test. The organisation aims at filling a total of 2189 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

The online application for EPFO SSA recruitment commenced on 27 June, 2019, and closed on 21 July, 2019.

Steps to download EPFO SSA prelims exam admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website- epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for EPFO SSA Prelims exam 2019 admit card.

Step 3: Fill in the required details and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.