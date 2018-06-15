Engineers India Limited is hiring for 141 posts, candidates are required to apply through engineersindia.com

Engineers India Limited (EIL) has released a notification regarding job openings for interested, eligible individuals for the posts of engineer/ officer, deputy manager, DGM and junior accountant.

According to a report in India Today, the interested candidates are to apply through the website- engineersindia.com

How to apply:

- Complete registration processes in engineersindia.com by clicking on the ‘Careers’ link

- Read the instructions

- Fill the application form

- Upload and submit required photographs, documents, and academic certificates

- Print out a copy of the application form for future reference

Eligibility criteria:

All interested candidates are required to have a BE/BTech/BSc (Engg) degree in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical discipline with minimum 65 percent CGPA/CP

Selection process:

The selection process for the positions of engineer/officer, deputy manager, and DGM is done through an interview.

Candidates applying for the post of junior accountant is done through a written test

Pay package:

Engineer/Officer: Rs 60,000 to 1,80,000 (CTC: 14.31)

Deputy Manager: Rs 70,000 to 2,00,000

DGM: Rs 1,20,000 to 2,80,000 (28.93)

Junior Accountant: Rs 13,800 to 38,500 (6.79)

Vacancy details:

Total number of posts available is 141.

Engineer/officer: 59

Deputy manager: 71

DGM: 1

Junior accountant: 10

As per the official notifications, construction engineers/officers in all levels will be posted at construction sites or offices. The rest will be posted in company head office (New Delhi/Gurugram), regional offices (Chennai, Vadodara, and Kolkata), branch office in Mumbai, or inspection offices and construction sites.

The last day for applying for the registered candidates is 20 June.