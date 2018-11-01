You are here:
Encounter underway in Zagoo Arizal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district; two-three militants trapped

India FP Staff Nov 01, 2018 08:27:23 IST

An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Zagoo Arizal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. Two or three terrorists are reportedly trapped in the area. More details are awaited.

Representational image. PTI

According to ANI, the encounter comes after bodies of two terrorists were recovered in Pulwama's Tral town following an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces.

The police had also recovered arms and ammunition, including M4 and AK 47 rifles and other incriminating materials from the site of the encounter.

In another encounter On 26 October, two militants and an army jawan were killed during an encounter in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in the state. Additionally, on 25 October, six militants were killed in two gunbattles with security forces in Baramulla and Anantnag districts.

With inputs from ANI


Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 08:27 AM

