Encounter underway between Sidhu Moose Wala murder suspects and cops in Amritsar; 1 gangster killed

The encounter between the two gangsters and Punjab Police was reported from Bhakna Kalanaur village in Amritsar. Three cops have sustained bullet injures in the firing

Amritsar: An encounter between the Punjab Police and two gangsters broke out in Amritsar on Wednesday. The gangsters were believed to be involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. One of them has been killed in the shootout.

According to report by ToI, three policemen sustained bullet injures in the exchange of fire. The encounter was reported from Cheecha Bhakna village which is said to be in proximity to Attari International border. Locals have been asked to stay indoors.

News agency PTI quoted official sources saying that the operation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police is going on at Bhakna village. The area has been cordoned off.

Name of gangsters in Amritsar encounter

The gangsters as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa, the two shooters who were allegedly involved in the killing of Moose Wala, were at large. A report by Tribune India said that Jagroop Singh Roopa has been gunned down by the cops.

The duo belonged to the Jaggu Bhaganpuria gang which provided these shooters to Lawrence Bishnoi for the Moose Wala murder. They had evaded the police for 52 days.

A report by India TV mentioned its sources saying that Manpreet Singh was the first one to open fire on Sidhu Moose Wala with an AK 47 in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May.

Moose Wala was shot dead a day after his security was scaled down by the Punjab government. He had joined the Congress in December 2021, just months before the Punjab Assembly polls 2022. He had contested from Mansa but lost to AAP’s Vijay Singla.

