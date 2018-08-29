Encounter underway between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; internet services suspended

An encounter broke out between militants and Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

An official said the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Muniward village in the Khanabal area of the district early on Wednesday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there.

An encounter erupted when the militants opened fire on the forces who retaliated, the official said, adding the exchange of fire is underway.

One or two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

For the same, mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire district. Further details are awaited.

