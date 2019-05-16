Co-presented by

Encounter in Pulwama: One jawan, three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Dalipora

India Asian News International May 16, 2019 11:38:46 IST

Pulwama: Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces while a jawan lost his life during an encounter that broke out on Thursday morning in Dalipora area of Pulwama district.

Representational image. PTI

The terrorists were holed up in a house in Dalipora area. A search operation is underway.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces. More details are awaited.

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 11:38:46 IST

