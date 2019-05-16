Encounter in Pulwama: One jawan, three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Dalipora

Pulwama: Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces while a jawan lost his life during an encounter that broke out on Thursday morning in Dalipora area of Pulwama district.

The terrorists were holed up in a house in Dalipora area. A search operation is underway.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces. More details are awaited.

