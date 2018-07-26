Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara; no casualties reported

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Thursday between terrorists and security forces in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said. Security forces launched a search operation in Check Sodul village in Handwara area following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gun battle when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces. No casualties had been reported in the exchange of fire between the two sides so far, the official added.