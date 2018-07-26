You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara; no casualties reported

India Press Trust of India Jul 26, 2018 15:28:29 IST

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Thursday between terrorists and security forces in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said. Security forces launched a search operation in Check Sodul village in Handwara area following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gun battle when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces. No casualties had been reported in the exchange of fire between the two sides so far, the official added.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 15:28 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores