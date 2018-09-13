Encounter between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla underway; internet services suspended

An encounter is underway between militants and security forces in Baramulla's Sopore area on Thursday. According to News18 reports, two militants are trapped inside a house in the area, and heavy exchange of fire is going on.

#BREAKING -- Gun fight rages out in Baramulla's Sopore, J&K. Two militants trapped, and heavy exchange of firing going on. Internet services suspended in the area | @islahmufti with more details. pic.twitter.com/mP58J4itbE — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 13, 2018

SSP Sopore Javed Iqbal confirmed to Kashmir Reader that an exchange of fire took place between militants and forces. “We are evacuating civilian from the area,” Iqbal said.

Meanwhile, the police continue to search the Jhajjar Kotli area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway from where militants fled on Wednesday after opening firing, reported ANI. A forest guard was injured when the militants attacked them after the police intercepted the truck they were travelling in.

The internet services in the Baramulla district have currently been suspended.

With inputs from ANI