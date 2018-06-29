Football world cup 2018

Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in J&K's Pulwama district, three civilians injured

India FP Staff Jun 29, 2018 17:25:02 IST

An encounter between security forces and terrorists took place on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, after terrorists fired at forces during a cordon and search operation.

According to sources, the terrorists are said to be trapped in a residential building in Chatapora area.

The cordon and search operation was launched in Thumna village in Pulwama district after information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said security forces have managed to pin-point the location of the militants but the operation to flush out ultras has been delayed due to presence of some civilians in the house.

A district hospital in Pulwama received three injured youths and one among them has been referred to Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Earlier on Friday, an unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

An army official said one militant was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not known yet.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 17:25 PM

