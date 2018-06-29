Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in J&K's Pulwama district, three civilians injured

An encounter between security forces and terrorists took place on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, after terrorists fired at forces during a cordon and search operation.

According to sources, the terrorists are said to be trapped in a residential building in Chatapora area.

#JammuAndKashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama's Chatapora. Terrorists reportedly trapped in a residential building. More details awaited. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Jzm25D58Fi — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

The cordon and search operation was launched in Thumna village in Pulwama district after information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said security forces have managed to pin-point the location of the militants but the operation to flush out ultras has been delayed due to presence of some civilians in the house.

A district hospital in Pulwama received three injured youths and one among them has been referred to Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Earlier on Friday, an unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

An army official said one militant was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not known yet.

With inputs from PTI