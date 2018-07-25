You are here:
Encounter between militants, security forces underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; internet, railway services suspended

India FP Staff Jul 25, 2018 08:21:25 IST

An encounter has broken out between militants and security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag early on Wednesday morning.

Two terrorists are reportedly trapped inside a house in a congested residential area, near Lal Chowk, Times Now reported.

The encounter started after a joint team of army, Jammu and Kashmir police, and CRPF conducted a siege operation at Mehmaan Mohalla in Lal Chowk, India Today reported.

Representational image. PTI

A senior police officer said that the two or three militants trapped in the area belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Meanwhile, in wake of the gunfight, authorities snapped internet services in Anantnag district and its adjoining parts, according to the India Today report.

Railway authorities told Kashmir Glory that the train services have also been suspended to and from Srinagar to Banihal as a precautionary measure.

The area was cordoned off as a search operation was launched, even as an exchange of fire continues.

A curfew has been imposed around the encounter site.

More details are awaited.


