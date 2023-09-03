India

EMU train derail at Delhi's Bhairon Marg, passengers safe

FP Staff Last Updated:September 03, 2023 15:24:24 IST
EMU train derail at Delhi's Bhairon Marg. ANI

One coach of a local Electrical Multiple Unit [EMU] train derailed near Delhi’s Bhairon Marg on Sunday. No injuries have been reported from the incident, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Railways.

Reportedly, all passengers are safe. The Railway staff has arrived on the spot and the repair work is being carried out.

