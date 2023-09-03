EMU train derail at Delhi's Bhairon Marg, passengers safe

One coach of a local Electrical Multiple Unit [EMU] train derailed near Delhi’s Bhairon Marg on Sunday. No injuries have been reported from the incident, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Railways.

Reportedly, all passengers are safe. The Railway staff has arrived on the spot and the repair work is being carried out.