Empty ammunition used in Pokhran firing ranges found with scrap dealers, authorities probing matter

India PTI Jun 05, 2018 22:11:20 IST

New Delhi: Some empty ammunition, used in Pokhran firing ranges, have been found with scrap dealers there and local authorities are probing the matter, official sources said.

Authorities are probing how the scrap dealers found the ammunition and whether they have been handled in an authorised manner, they said.

"Pictures from the location indicate that the shells, rounds are un-fuzed and all explosive from the shells and rounds have been taken out for further disposal through scrap route," a source said.

The source said the process of taking out propellant is a specialist process undertaken in an authorised commercial plant.

Pokhran in Rajasthan has one of the largest firing ranges of the Indian Army.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 22:11 PM

