Electors Verification Programme: Verify your voter details online before 15 September

The Election Commission of India has launched a 15-day-long Electors Verification Programme where voters can verify their data with the poll body. The campaign that was kick-started on 01 September allows the voter to let the poll body know whether the data about him or her is correct. If not, they can correct or update wherever required. The process can also be completed online.

To verify data online, the voter has to go to the www.nvsp.in website and login with the Elector Photo Identity Card number. In the login page, the voter also has to provide a password and fill up a blank with a captcha shown therein.

Soon after the voter is logged on, a page appears on the computer screen with several options.

The voter has to choose the 'Electors Verification Programme' here, after which he/she is taken to another page with four options. The first option here is to 'Verify Self Details'. Clicking this option takes the voter to the page where his or her name, gender, age etc appears along with the ‘Verify My Details’ button.

Clicking of the ‘Verify My Details’ button takes one to a page where all the personal details of the voter along with the passport-sized photograph appear on the screen.

The voter has to read all the data carefully and decide upon whether any change or correction is required on the data-sheet at hand. If no change in the data is required then the voter has to select the option ‘Information displayed above is correct’. This is will lead the voter to an option where he has to upload a document in an image file.

The voter can submit any of the documents given below:

1. Indian Passport

2. Driving License

3. Aadhaar Card

4. Ration Card

5. Identity Card for Government/Semi-Government officials

6. Bank Passbook

7. Farmer’s Identity Card

8. PAN Card

9. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR; and

10. Latest water/telephone/electricity/gas connection bill for that address, either in the name of the applicant or that of his/her immediate relation like parents etc.

The voter will have to choose any one of the above-mentioned documents from a dropdown menu.

If any change or correction is required the voter has to select the ‘The information displayed above needs correction’ option.

This selection would take the voter to a page where the columns he has to correct has to be selected and corrected. He or she has to submit one of the documents mentioned above as proof to validate the necessity of the correction. After correcting and uploading the document he can click the button ‘SUBMIT’.

Significantly, in this campaign, the voter is also allowed to verify the members of his family by submitting the Elector Photo Identity Card number of the member.

The voter has to click the ‘Family listing and Authentication’ option in the menu after which he would be taken to a page where he/she would be asked to link himself/herself to the family and the Elector Photo Identity Card number of the member has to be submitted.

The voter can also seek enrolment of a member of his family in the electoral rolls in this drive by clicking the ‘Unenrolled members’ option. Here, the date of birth and the age of the member is to be mentioned. Sources in the Chief Electoral Officer Delhi say that the verification of new members would be conducted by Booth Level officers who would reach out to the applicant.

Offline method to complete the abovementioned procedure is also available. The voter can visit Common Service Centres or Voter Centres with the abovementioned documents and complete the abovementioned procedure.

Persons with disabilities can call the toll free number 1950 for help.