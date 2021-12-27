Election Commission to meet health ministry officials today, discuss COVID-19 situation ahead of polls in five states
Assembly elections are due in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab next year
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will convene a meeting with senior officials of the Union health ministry including Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday to discuss about the current COVID-19 situation as five states are going into polls next year, informed ECI sources.
Assembly elections are due in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab for next year.
"The Election Commission of India will convene a meeting on 27 December at 11 am with senior officials of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare including Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. The meeting will discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation for upcoming Assembly elections in five states," highly placed sources said.
The court also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ECI to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties in the state.
Meanwhile, India reported 6,987 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. As per the Union health ministry report, with 162 more fatalities reported, the total death toll mounted to 4,79,682.
The Omicron tally across the nation has surpassed 400-mark. So far, a total of 17 states have reported the new COVID variant, which was first detected in South Africa, said the Union health ministry on Sunday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Madhya Pradesh govt faces flak from Opposition over underreporting of COVID-19 deaths
Blaming the state government for underreporting Covid-related deaths, former chief minister Kamal Nath claimed that over one lakh people died from the infection in March and April across the state
Fresh lockdown in Maharashtra only if oxygen demand goes up to 800MT, says Rajesh Tope
The day before, the state government banned assembly of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am and restricted the number of people allowed at public functions in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases
‘Risk of hospitalisation lesser for Omicron-infected patients than those suffering from Delta’
Research by Imperial College London found that people infected with the new COVID-19 variant are 40 to 45 percent less likely to spend a night or more in hospital compared with the Delta variant