Election Commission registers Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam as political party

New Delhi: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), floated by actor Kamal Haasan, was registered as a political party by the Election Commission (EC) on Friday and it would receive the registration documents early next week.

Sources in the EC said that the documents filed by Haasan have been processed and the registration granted. "The party will get the relevant documents early next week. The formal letter was sent today (Friday)," a senior functionary said.

Haasan in February launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (people justice centre) in the presence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others. The party's flag, in white background, has six hands joined together, with shades of red over three hands and the rest in white. A star can be seen in the centre, surrounded by a star-like background in black.