Election Commission panel decision today if Narendra Modi's 'Mission Shakti' address violated Model Code of Conduct rules

The Election Commission is likely to announce its decision if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mission Shakti' speech violated the Model Code of Conduct. The Model Code of Conduct has been enforced since the Election Commission announced the dates for Lok Sabha election 2019 on 10 March. A spokesperson from the EC on Wednesday had said that the commission directed a committee of officers to "examine the matter immediately in the light of the model code of conduct".

The prime minister on Wednesday in an address broadcast over television, radio and social media to the nation said that India has become the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat of sending an anti-satellite missile to space, as part of its Mission Shakti.

"India today occupied its place in the space power group. A little while ago, our scientists sent an anti-satellite weapon, A-SAT, into space and it has successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit," he said.

However, after clamour from the Opposition claiming a violation of the MCC, the EC formed a committee later on Wednesday to analyse the urgency of Modi's address. The poll commission also demanded the active transcript of the prime minister's address.

The committee, headed by Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of the MCC division Sandeep Saxena, was quoted by reports as saying, "The matter requires proper analysis. It has three aspects — law, media and the poll code. We have collected information and we are going into the entirely to see whether there was violation. By tomorrow (Friday), there will be a decision."

Saxena also said that the Prime Minister’s Office had neither informed nor asked the EC for permission about the announcement.

However, sources in the poll panel told PTI that issues related to national security and disaster management do not fall under the ambit of the model code which came into force on 10 March when the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced.

The report also said that said the decision was taken after the Opposition claimed that Modi's address violated the model code as he highlighted an "achievement" of the government and the issue was not necessarily related to national security.

The panel would go through the video and the transcript of the address. Saxena on Thursday also told a media briefing that the poll watchdog had sought details from Doordarshan and All India Radio about the source of feed of the prime minister's address. The two broadcasters responded and the EC is examining their response "in the light of what we want to know".

The Election Commission's MCC guidelines, among other things, prohibit the party in power from using public money to publicise achievements. It says, "Issue of advertisement at the cost of public exchequer in the newspapers and other media and the misuse of official mass media during the election period for partisan coverage of political news and publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided."

With inputs from agencies

