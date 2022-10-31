Elderly woman slays hook step of Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye; stuns internet

Giving legendary films, paving the way for unbelievable actors, inspiring endless fashion trends, teaching us quirky dance moves, releasing evergreen songs, and showing us the magical side of the film industry, the 90s period of Bollywood is considered Golden Era all for the right reasons. While years will pass and people will grow old, it is near-impossible to take the 90s out of Bollywood lovers. This has been exhibited very well by an elderly woman, who has taken the internet by storm, with her performance on a Bollywood chartbuster which has time and again forced all to shake a leg. Setting the right example that age is just a number, and doesn’t indicate a person’s talent or skills, an elderly woman can be seen grooving to Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s iconic Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye from the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The now-viral video was shared by an Instagram user named Sajida Khan, with the caption, “Kis kis ko disco jana hai. (Who wants to go to the disco?)”. In the video, the woman can be seen impersonating Govinda, who is loved for his crazy and unique moves. The video opens by showing an elderly woman, decked in a brown suit with black specs and her head covered with a shawl, performing on the much-loved track from the Amitabh Bachchan starrer. Enjoying herself to the fullest, the woman can be seen not only slaying the hook step of the song but also exhibiting on-point expressions. While the location and the name of the woman haven’t been revealed in the video, it seems that the video was shot in some northern area, as the woman can be seen decked in her woolens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sajida (@saj.khan.2310)

With her performance, the woman has set the internet ablaze. Needless to say, the woman has not only left social media users stunned with her on-point performance, but also led them to request more such videos. One user commented, “Very beautiful aunty… Aap ise continue rakho… Khushi or Dance kiai umar ki mohtaz nhi… Aap kara karo dance bhot achha lagta hai… Parmatma aap ko lambi umar kakshe.” Another wrote, “Aapko to aunty Bollywood me choreographer Ho na chahie.” A third user commented, “Aunty ap bnao reel very good log Jo Bolte hn bolna do.” A fourth wrote, “Always superb.” So far the video has been played more than 313,000 times and has garnered more than 16,000 likes. However, this isn’t the first time the woman has impressed the internet with her performance. The woman seems like a Bollywood fan and a movie buff, as the Instagram page is jam-packed with her performance videos.

