You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Elderly woman dies in Jamshedpur hospital after doctors delay treatment for lack of Ayushman card, says report

India Indo-Asian News Service Sep 25, 2018 19:29:23 IST

Ranchi: An elderly woman suffering from diarrhoea died in Jamshedpur on Monday even as the doctors asked her son to bring the recently launched Ayushman card, a part of Centre's flagship healthcare plan.

Representational image. Getty images

Representational image. Getty images

Local media reports said on Tuesday, Bhaktu Rabidas, son of 80-year-old Reeta Devi, had brought her mother for treatment at MGM Hospital Jamshedpur on Monday. The report quoting Rabidas on Tuesday said he was asked by the doctors to first bring the Ayushman card.

He took around six hours to get the card made. "When he reached back to be with his mother, he found she was already dead," the report said.

"Rabidas reportedly tore off the card and took the body back to his village," it added.

The Ayushman Bharat-Jan Arogya scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday from Ranchi.

"The patient should be treated first. If the woman has died due to anyone's negligence, then action would be taken," MGM Deputy Superintendent, Dr Nakul Chaudhary, was quoted as saying in the local media.


Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 19:29 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores