Eknath Shinde rubbishes resignation rumours amid reports of dissatisfaction among Sena MLAs after Pawar switch
Amid reports of Shiv Sena MLAs expressing dissatisfaction over NCP leader Ajit Pawar's switch to Shinde-Fadnavis government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday cleared the air saying that these are all rumours
Amid reports of Shiv Sena MLAs expressing dissatisfaction over NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s switch to Shinde-Fadnavis government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday cleared the air saying that these are all rumours.
Speaking about the split in the NCP, Shinde said that the NCP should introspect on what is happening in their party.
#WATCH | It is all rumours…They (NCP)should introspect on what is happening in their party, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as he rubbishes his resignation rumours and also speaks on the split in NCP. pic.twitter.com/hwY1Gr9qUW
— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
Related Articles
On Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP in the state, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the NCP leader is happy with the development in the state.
“Ajit Pawar has expressed confidence in PM Modi. He has accepted that there is development in the state and he has also shared our thoughts on having a double-engine government in the state,” said the Chief Minister.
#WATCH| Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde speaks on Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP in the state
“Ajit Pawar has expressed confidence in PM Modi. He has accepted that there is development in the state and he has also shared our thoughts on having a double-engine govt in the… pic.twitter.com/XqYeUQYTXY
— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
Chief Minister Shinde had on Wednesday conducted a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai.
Speculations were rife that there was displeasure among Shiv Sena leaders on the entry of Pawar and eight other MLAs into the government. The meeting also triggered speculations of Shinde resigning from the post.
With inputs from agencies
also read
'Few more people got washed in the washing machine...': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's dig at Ajit Pawar's switch
Hitting out at the BJP, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said just a few days ago NCP leaders were being investigated by the probe agencies and the moment they joined the BJP, they got "washed in the washing machine" and are now ministers in the Sena-BJP cabinet in Maharashtra
After Ajit Pawar jumps ship, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claims Eknath Shinde will be removed from CM's post
A day after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took the oath of office as deputy CM in the Shinde government, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed Maharashtra CM will be removed from the post as he and other 16 Sena rebel MLAs are going to be disqualified soon
NCP files disqualification petition against 9 MLAs including Ajit Pawar
After NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party leaders joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra on Sunday, NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party has moved a disqualification petition against the leaders including Ajit Pawar