India

Eknath Shinde rubbishes resignation rumours amid reports of dissatisfaction among Sena MLAs after Pawar switch

Amid reports of Shiv Sena MLAs expressing dissatisfaction over NCP leader Ajit Pawar's switch to Shinde-Fadnavis government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday cleared the air saying that these are all rumours

FP Staff Last Updated:July 06, 2023 16:26:11 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. ANI

Amid reports of Shiv Sena MLAs expressing dissatisfaction over NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s switch to Shinde-Fadnavis government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday cleared the air saying that these are all rumours.

Speaking about the split in the NCP, Shinde said that the NCP should introspect on what is happening in their party.

On Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP in the state, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the NCP leader is happy with the development in the state.

“Ajit Pawar has expressed confidence in PM Modi. He has accepted that there is development in the state and he has also shared our thoughts on having a double-engine government in the state,” said the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Shinde had on Wednesday conducted a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai.

Speculations were rife that there was displeasure among Shiv Sena leaders on the entry of Pawar and eight other MLAs into the government. The meeting also triggered speculations of Shinde resigning from the post.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 06, 2023 16:26:11 IST

