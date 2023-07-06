Amid reports of Shiv Sena MLAs expressing dissatisfaction over NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s switch to Shinde-Fadnavis government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday cleared the air saying that these are all rumours.

Speaking about the split in the NCP, Shinde said that the NCP should introspect on what is happening in their party.

#WATCH | It is all rumours…They (NCP)should introspect on what is happening in their party, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as he rubbishes his resignation rumours and also speaks on the split in NCP. pic.twitter.com/hwY1Gr9qUW — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

On Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP in the state, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the NCP leader is happy with the development in the state.

“Ajit Pawar has expressed confidence in PM Modi. He has accepted that there is development in the state and he has also shared our thoughts on having a double-engine government in the state,” said the Chief Minister.

#WATCH| Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde speaks on Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP in the state “Ajit Pawar has expressed confidence in PM Modi. He has accepted that there is development in the state and he has also shared our thoughts on having a double-engine govt in the… pic.twitter.com/XqYeUQYTXY — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Chief Minister Shinde had on Wednesday conducted a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai.

Speculations were rife that there was displeasure among Shiv Sena leaders on the entry of Pawar and eight other MLAs into the government. The meeting also triggered speculations of Shinde resigning from the post.

With inputs from agencies