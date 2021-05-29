The festival is being celebrated on Saturday, 29 May. The Chaturthi tithi started on 29 May at 6.33 am and will end at 4.03 am on 30 May

Hindu devotees are celebrating Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi on Saturday, 29 May. Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated in every month of the Hindu calendar.

Lord Ganesha is worshipped on the day of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi. When the festival of Sankashti is celebrated in the Vaishakha month according to the Amavasyant calendar, or in the Jyestha month as per the Purnimant calendar then it is called 'Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi'.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 date and time:

The festival is being celebrated on Saturday, 29 May. The Chaturthi tithi started on 29 May at 6:33 am and will end at 4:03 am on 30 May.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Rituals:

Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a fast on this day. It is believed that the Lord would remove the difficulties in the life of his devotees and grant them health and happiness.

From sunrise to moonrise, devotees observe the Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi vrat. It is considered auspicious to break the fast by seeing the moon.

There are some devotees who also observe a fast beginning on the sunrise of Chaturthi and break it the next morning.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 significance:

Lord Ganesha is considered to be the God who removes obstacles from the life of his devotees. It is also believed that the Lord would bring prosperity and happiness.

This Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is also Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi because this time, it is being observed on a Saturday. It is considered that when a Chaturthi falls on a Saturday, it becomes more auspicious.