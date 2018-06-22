Eighty-six-year-old HD Deve Gowda's does yoga with ease; Twitter marvels at former prime minister's agility

Eighty-six-year-old former prime minister HD Deve Gowda stunned one and all when he performed yoga at his home in Bengaluru on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Deve Gowda was captured by the media doing various aasanas in his bed with the assistance of his fitness trainer.

His show of skills came even as his son and Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy skipped the main event organised by the government to mark the fourth International Yoga Day at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and instead chose to hold a 'Janata Darshan' at his residence. Earlier, Narendra Modi's fitness challenge to Kumaraswamy had not gone down well with his supporters. They claimed that if the prime minister had challenged Deve Gowda, he would have got a surprising and fitting response. Deve Gowda, who exercises daily, has a full-fledged gym at his house. He spends more than an hour on the treadmill and lifting weights in the morning.

Speaking to Times of India, Gowda said that many organisations had invited him for their Yoga Day events, but he preferred to do it at home. "I've been doing it from many years,” he was quoted as saying. "Today, the prime minister was in Dehradun and I was watching the International Yoga Day celebration on television. Modi has given it a form though yoga has been there for ages. Yoga has the power to cure different type of ailments, including cancer, with different asanas,” said Deve Gowda, who also recalled his meeting with yoga guru BKS Iyengar. "I met yoga guru BKS Iyengar in Narasapur many years back. The family was engaged in teaching yoga and ran an institute in Pune. Late Iyengar has won all the awards except Bharat Ratna," he said as per a report in The Week.

"I eat less. I don't drink, I don't smoke. I eat only simple vegetarian food. I sleep less. Get up early and I have no greed," Deve Gowda said, sharing his fitness-secrets with News18. In February 2017, he had climbed up some 1,300 steps to take a darshan of Lord Gommateshwara at Shravanabelagola during Mahamastakabhisheka, one of the largest congregations of Jains. Also, during the Karnataka Assembly elections in May, he had covered over 6,000 kilometres to campaign for his party. However, his yoga act on Thursday instantly went viral on the internet and became the subject of many memes.

