Eight-year-old girl raped in Odisha's Balasore district; police arrest 48-year-old man

Balasore (Odisha): An eight-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a married man in Soro area of the Balasore district, the police said on Monday.

The girl was returning home from a community function at Kherana village on Saturday when a 48-year-old man allegedly dragged her to a secluded spot and committed rape, police said.

On the basis of an FIR lodged by the girl's family yesterday, the accused was arrested, they said adding further investigation is in progress. The accused was beaten up by villagers and he was admitted to a hospital, police said.

The incident came close on the heels of a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Nilagiri area of the district on 13 April.

The issue of the two rapes was raised in the state Assembly by the opposition parties today.