Eight-year-old girl raped at knifepoint in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, accused arrested

Balrampur (UP): An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was returning from her agriculture field when the accused Chunnu (28) dragged her into a field and allegedly raped her at knifepoint yesterday.

Villagers working nearby rushed on hearing the cries of the child and nabbed the accused, police said, adding the girl was admitted to a hospital.

DIG, Devi Patan, Anil Kumar Rai who visited the victim in hospital and met her family members, said the accused has been arrested and the girl was being taken to Gonda for treatment.