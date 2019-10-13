You are here:
Eight rescued after fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai’s Charni Road; no casualties reported yet

India Asian News International Oct 13, 2019 09:55:06 IST

Mumbai: A level-3 fire broke out at a residential building, Aaditya Arcade near Dreamland Cinema on Charni road in Mumbai on Sunday.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. As many as eight people who were trapped inside have been rescued by the fire brigade.

Rescue operations are still underway. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited

