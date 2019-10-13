Eight rescued after fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai’s Charni Road; no casualties reported yet

Mumbai: A level-3 fire broke out at a residential building, Aaditya Arcade near Dreamland Cinema on Charni road in Mumbai on Sunday.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. As many as eight people who were trapped inside have been rescued by the fire brigade.

Mumbai: Rescue operation is underway at Aaditya Arcade building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road where a level-3 broke out this morning. Fire brigade personnel have moved inside the building for the operation. pic.twitter.com/P1zxbdKkE6 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

Rescue operations are still underway. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited