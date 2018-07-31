You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Eight-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation to visit Assam to assess situation in state after release of NRC final draft

India Press Trust of India Jul 31, 2018 08:29:49 IST

Kolkata: An eight-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be visiting Assam later this week to assess the situation in the north-eastern state in the wake of the publication of the final draft of the NRC, the party said on Monday.

Fila image of Mamata Banerjee. PTI

File image of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. PTI

The final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published in Assam on Monday. Over 40 lakh people of the state did not find their names in the document. "On August 2 and 3, a delegation comprising six MPs of the Trinamool Congress (Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh, Mamata Thakur), MLA Mohua Moitra and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim will be visiting Assam," the TMC said in a statement.

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of resorting to "vote-bank politics" with regard to the NRC and said "Indian citizens have become refugees" in their own land.

Amid tight security, the much-awaited NRC final draft was published in Assam on Monday with over 2.89 crore names of the 3.29 crore applicants.


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 08:29 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores