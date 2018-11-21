Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi: President Ram Nath Kovind greets nation on birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed. "On the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet, I extend my good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to my Muslim brothers and sisters," Kovind said in a statement.

Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parmeshwara also tweeted:

This Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, may you all be showered with choicest blessings of Allah.

I pray that your hearts and homes are filled with happiness and peace.

Eid Mubarak to all.

Whereas, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) national spokesperson, Nawab Malik also tweeted to wish the citizens on the festival of Eid. Today 12th Rabbi-ul-Awwal, Birthday Of Prophet Muhammad(S.A.W) by Islamic Calendar. Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak to everyone," Malik tweeted.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is a day dedicated to the Prophet Mohammad and his teachings. According to legends, the Prophet was born on the twelfth day of Rabee-ul-Awwal — which is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar — in Mecca in 570 CE. In 2018, Milad started from the evening of 20 November and will continue till 21 November.

On this day, hymns are sung in praise of the Prophet and it is also commonly believed that listening to those will make one receive worldly and heavenly rewards. However, the day is marked differently by the Shia and Sunni Muslim sects. The Shia community believes that on this day Prophet Muhammad had chosen Hazrat Ali as his successor, while on the other hand, the Sunni community holds prayer meetings throughout the day.

Several countries celebrate the day by taking out large processions on the street. Prayers are recited and stories of the Prophet are narrated.

