Eid 2023: At Patna’s ‘Bakra Mandi’, ‘Atiq Ahmed’ is as pricey as ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, ‘Salman Khan’

Ahead of Eid-al-Adha 2023, Patna’s famed Bakra Mandi on Bailey Road is decked up to sell the best of best Bucks and Billies that have been showcased from across the country.

It is a kind of a tradition here that the most robust goats and Bucks are named after famous personalities, quite often top Bollywood actors.

This year, however, the talk of the town is the buck named after dreaded UP gangster Atiq Ahmed, who was gunned down allegedly by rivals on live camera.

Even in the Bakra Market, Atiq has acquired a larger-than-life following. He is fetching the same price as billies named after Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The festival of Bakrid will be celebrated on 29 June.

On this day Muslims sacrifice a buck. And since this is a tradition, billies’ prices skyrocket.

Taru Jam, a trader on Bailey Road in Patna, said the cost of his four bucks— Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sher Khan and Atiq Ahmed—is somewhere in the range of Rs 6 lakh.

All the four have been priced at Rs1.5 lakh, each. Last year also, bucks ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh were sold in the Bakra Mandi.

The four billies, including Atiq, weigh, approximately, 80-kg each.

Another merchant named Imtiaz was quoted in a local report saying that the market sees maximum footfall of buyers two-three days prior to Bakrid.

The price of goat in the market is starting from Rs 8 thousand, goes up till Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh.

People are buying more goats weighing 80 to 100 kg. However, 30 kg goat is also available in the market.

Their price has been fixed on the breed of goats. Goats of Totpari and Barbara breed are in high demand, according to reports.

Bakrid prayers will be offered collectively on Thursday at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Namaz will be offered at 7.30 am.

Gandhi Maidan has been closed for the general public for two days. Keeping the local police station on alert, elaborate security arrangements have been made. The police will keep a close watch on those who spoil the atmosphere.

