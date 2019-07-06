Firstpost Editor's Picks: Amit Shah's vision, Nirmala Sitharaman's promise, Coco Gauff's comeback; today's must-read stories

Amit Shah invokes Vajpayee while laying out J&K vision, but rhetoric will be confronted by reality in Valley

Atal Bihari Vajpayee succeeded in Kashmir because he was so clearly speaking from the heart. The Kashmir Assembly elections will be held at some time down the road. It is then that Amit Shah’s political coming of age at the national level will be judged. A certain grim efficiency may well work in delivering the goods where earlier promises didn't.

Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman's promise to cut fiscal deficit to 3.3% of GDP is brave, but not realistic

Nirmala Sitharaman deserves the applause that is coming her way for presenting a fiscally responsible Budget. It would not have been an easy choice to make—there must have been a lot of pressure to go easy on fiscal consolidation in order to get growth going once again. After that applause, a more closer look is warranted in order to (a) look at the quality of the deficit, and (b) how realistic the assumptions underlying the 3.3 percent figure are.

With Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana again cuts through a star-struck, hierarchical film culture

In Hindi cinema, validation of an actor’s arrival is when filmmakers of reason write a part of him or her. Ayushmann Khurrana has made this cut with Article 15. Anubhav Sinha approached him for a romantic drama with an ensemble cast. Ayushmann referred to Sinha’s Mulk and asked for a similar, grounded, hard-hitting script. And thus happened Article 15, a social drama drawn from reality which gets under your skin with its starkness.

Wimbledon 2019: Coco Gauff defies age to keep SW19 fairytale alive with thrilling fightback against Polona Hercog

When the American teen Coco Gauff beat one of her idols Venus Williams — 25 years her senior — in the Wimbledon first round, in straight sets, it was an eye-opener to her precocious talent. Parallels were drawn with five-time champion Venus’ athleticism and poise. But on Friday, thrust into the Centre Court limelight, Gauff channeled her inner Serena Williams, battling back gloriously from a set and two match points down to defeat Slovakia’s Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

In South Asia, agricultural reforms and urban accountability key to water management

The 2019 South Asian summer monsoon is late, slow and inadequate so far. If it makes up somewhat for lost time, those 55 percent of Indian farmers who do not get irrigation water will still suffer, but there is a chance that reservoirs may fill to the point where people can draw water until January or even February next year.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.