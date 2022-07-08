ED summons Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain in money-laundering case

Poonam Jain has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate at its headquarters on 14 July

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain to appear before it on 14 July in connection with a money-laundering probe.

According to ANI, Poonam Jain has been asked to appear before ED investigators at its headquarters on 14 July.

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain has been asked to appear before ED investigators at its headquarters on July 14. — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

This comes after a public interest litigation seeking the suspension of Satyendar Jain as a cabinet minister in the Delhi government was dismissed by the Delhi High

Court. The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed the petition moved by Nand Kishor Garg.

On 27 June, A Delhi court had extended by two weeks the judicial custody of Satyendar Jain, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel passed the order on a plea moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking extension of Jain's custody after the AAP leader appeared through a video conference.

The ED had arrested Jain, 57, on 30 May in an alleged money laundering case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

