Economic Survey to be presented in Parliament tomorrow; all you need to about FinMin's flagship report on economy

The Economic Survey 2021 will be tabled on 29 January, a couple of days prior to the Union Budget, which will be tabled on 1 February.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses on the same day.

Prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the guidance of the CEA, the Economic Survey is a detailed report on the state of the economy in the past one year. It lists key challenges expected and the way out from them.

The Economic Survey gets approved by the finance minister after the document is prepared. The first Economic Survey was presented in 1960-51 and until 1964, it was released at the time of the Budget.

While the Economic Survey is a crucial document that provides an extensive official version of the government's take on the economic condition of the country, in reality, the government is not constitutionally bound to present the Economic Survey or to follow the recommendations made in it.

The document also analyses trends in money supply, infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production along with employment, prices, exports, imports, foreign exchange reserves and other important factors that may impact the Budget.

Apart from this, economic magnitudes are grouped, such as how much is set aside for capital formation etc. This helps in better appreciation of the impact of government receipts and expenditure on the other sectors of the economy.

The Economic Survey 2021 is of particular significance as it during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the First Advance estimates of the government, the economy may contract by 7.7 percent. The survey is likely to outline plans to put the economy back on track to achieve the $5 trillion goal that was set in 2019.