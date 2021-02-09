ECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 650 technical officer posts at ecil.co.in by 15 February
The maximum age limit to apply is 30 years, while the educational qualifications required are engineering degree
The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications for the posts of Technical Officer. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before 15 February.
ECIL recently published a Recruitment Notification or Employment News for the recruitment of 650 Technical Officer Posts. Candidates who are interested can go to the official website ecil.co.in and check the details.
While the registration of application began on 6 February, the last date for online application is 15 February till 2pm. The issuance of call letter for documents verification to the eligible persons is tentatively scheduled for 20 February, while the tentative date for the document verification and joining is between 25 and 27 February.
The maximum age limit to apply is 30 years, while the educational qualifications required are Engineering Degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electrical Electronics Engineering/Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Computer Science Engineering/Information Technology with minimum 60 percent marks in aggregate from any recognised Institution/University.
Here's how to apply for ECIL recruitment 2021:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - ecil.co.inecil.co.in
Step 2: They need to complete the registration process with basic details and fill the ECIL application form 2021.
Step 3: Candidates need to preview and submit the application form.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
DUSU election 2018: Congress' Ajay Maken demands fresh polls, claims EC did not issue EVMs to Delhi University
Ajay Maken also demanded that the voters in the DUSU elections must exercise their franchise by stamping the ballot paper instead of pressing the button
ECIL Recruitment 2020: 350 vacancies for post of technical officers released; apply at ecil.co.in before 30 August
Applicants should hold a first class engineering degree in select fields and also have one-year post qualification experience in Computer Hardware, Linux, Windows OS and Networking
EC promises required number of VVPATs for 2019 LS polls by end of November, says hardware of machines also improved
The EC said it has enhanced the requirement of additional VVPATs for the 2019 LS polls from 125 percent to 135 percent, considering the failure rate of VVPATs in past elections