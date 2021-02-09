ECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 650 technical officer posts at ecil.co.in by 15 February

The maximum age limit to apply is 30 years, while the educational qualifications required are engineering degree

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications for the posts of Technical Officer. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before 15 February.

ECIL recently published a Recruitment Notification or Employment News for the recruitment of 650 Technical Officer Posts. Candidates who are interested can go to the official website ecil.co.in and check the details.

While the registration of application began on 6 February, the last date for online application is 15 February till 2pm. The issuance of call letter for documents verification to the eligible persons is tentatively scheduled for 20 February, while the tentative date for the document verification and joining is between 25 and 27 February.

The maximum age limit to apply is 30 years, while the educational qualifications required are Engineering Degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electrical Electronics Engineering/Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Computer Science Engineering/Information Technology with minimum 60 percent marks in aggregate from any recognised Institution/University.

Here's how to apply for ECIL recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - ecil.co.inecil.co.in

Step 2: They need to complete the registration process with basic details and fill the ECIL application form 2021.

Step 3: Candidates need to preview and submit the application form.

Here is the official notification