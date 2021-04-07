ECGC PO Exams 2021: Result announced on ecgc.in; follow these steps to check scores

The shortlisted candidates will be called to Mumbai for an interview by the in-house panel

The results for Probationary Officer (PO) Exams 2021 have been declared by the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC). Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the website ecgc.in to check their scorecard. A total of 266 candidates have been selected for the post of PO.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their scorecards:

Step 1: Log in to ecgc.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘About Us’S

Step 3: Go to ‘Career With ECGC’ page

Step 4: Now click on ‘Current Openings’ link

Step 5: A new page will open. Go to ‘List of shortlisted candidates for interview of Probationary Officers Recruitment 2021-22 (Exam date – Sunday, 14th March 2021)’

Step 6: The ECGC PO result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Take a print out and save a copy, if required, for further reference

Click here for the PDF

The shortlisted candidates will be called to Mumbai for an interview by the in-house panel. The interview date will be announced on the website at a later date. The centre, address of the venue, time, and date of interview will be mentioned in the call letter.

The total marks allotted for the interview are 60. The minimum mark to qualify in the interview process is 40%. For SC/ST/OBC/ PWBD candidates, the cut-off is 35 percent. The weightage (ratio) of Online Examination and interview will be 80:20 respectively. The final result will be based on the scores of online examination and interview.

ECGC will release the marks and cut-off list after the completion of the recruitment process.