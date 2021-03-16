Easy Trip Planners IPO to be finalised today; how to check allotment status

As many as 240.27 crore shares were up for bid while 1.50 crore shares were on offer

The initial public offering (IPO) of Delhi-based travel company Easy Trip Planners is going to be finalised today, Tuesday, 16 March. Easy Trip Planners IPO which has a size of Rs 510 crore is expected to be listed on 19 March. The IPO which opened on 8 March and closed on 10 March was subscribed 160 times.

Here are the steps which investors of Easy Trip Planners IPO can follow to check the allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the website of BSE - bseindia.com/investors

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type section

Step 3: From the drop-down menu next to ‘Issue Name,’ select ‘EASY TRIP PLANNERS LTD’

Step 4: Now enter the application number, PAN and select ‘I’m not a robot’ option

Step 5: Click on search to check your allotment status.

Alternatively, Easy Trip Planners IPO allotment status can also be checked by the investors by visiting the website of the registrar for this IPO, KFintech Private Limited. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Visit the registrar’s website - kosmic.kfintech.com

Step 2: From the drop-down menu, select the IPO name Easy Trip Planners

Step 3: Select application type, application number and security key

Step 4: Click on submit to check the allotment status of Easy Trip Planners IPO.

Established in 2008, the travel company’s IPO had a price band of Rs 186-187 per share. As many as 240.27 crore shares were up for bid while 1.50 crore shares were on offer. Along with having offices in cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Easy Trip Planners also have its subsidiaries abroad in countries including the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Singapore.

With the listing of its shares, the company aims to provide liquidity to its shareholders and to enhance its visibility.