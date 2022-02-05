Eastern Coalfields Limited recruitment 2022: Apply for over 300 posts from 20 February; check details here

Eastern Coalfields Limited or ECL is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited. The company is engaged in coal mining in states such as West Bengal and Jharkhand

Eastern Coalfields Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Mining Sirdar. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of ECL - http://www.easterncoal.gov.in .

The online application process will start on 20 February. The last date to apply for the ECL posts is 10 March.

ECL recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Go to ECL’s official website - http://www.easterncoal.gov.in

On the homepage search for the recruitment tab and click on it

Click on the link that reads - apply for Mining Sirdar

Enter the requested details to register on the ECL portal

Fill in the Mining Sirdar recruitment application form and submit it

Take a printout of the Mining Sirdar recruitment application form for future use

With this recruitment drive, the ECL aims to fill a total of 313 vacancies. Out of the total number of vacant posts, 30 are reserved for candidates from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 83 vacancies are for Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), 46 posts are for SC applicants and 23 vacancies are reserved for ST candidates. The remaining 127 vacancies are for General category applicants.

As per the official notice by the ECL, the number of Mining Sirdar posts can be increased or decreased by the company. It also reserves the right to cancel the recruitment process. “In event of cancellation of notified vacancies, the examination fee paid by the candidates will not be refundable,” stated the notice.

Check the official notice here.

Payscale

Applicants who get selected for the job will get a basic pay of Rs 31,852.56. Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) and other admissible allowances, as per National Coal Wage Agreement, will also be given.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of the ECL - http://www.easterncoal.gov.in .

