East states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: Raiganj Congress candidate Deepa Das Munshi accuses TMC of violence, cites lack of security

East states Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: Congress' MP and candidate from the Raiganj constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Deepa Das Munshi told News18: "We saw that 78 percent booths have central force but where the force has not been deployed, our polling agents were not allowed to enter. I am not satisfied." Munshi said that "TMC workers are involved in violence".
Voting was halted at upper Bagdogra's 25/47 booth under the Darjeeling constituency after black tape was found on the BJP symbol on the EVM, India Today reported.
Till 9 am, 17 percent polling was recorded in Darjeeling. Whereas, around 15 percent polling was recorded in Assam's Silchar Lok Sabha constituency. Meanwhile, the overall voting percentage in West Bengal was 12.43 percent by 9 am.
Polling was delayed at several places including in Assam and Odisha due to EVM malfunctioning. Polling is yet to begin at booth number 29/134 at Islampur Hindi FP School of Uttar Dinajpur, in Raiganj parliamentary constituency, as the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the booth is not functioning.
The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine stopped functioning in one of the polling booths in Assam's Silchar. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, Darjeeling constituency candidate for Communist Party of India (Marxist) Saman Pathak cast his vote at the Margarette School in Siliguri.
From Assam, five seats including Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous district, Mangaldoi and Nawgong parliamentary constituencies will witness voting. From Odisha, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska Lok Sabha seats will go to polls. Tripura East is the only seat from the north eastern state of Tripura that will go for polling on 18 April. Three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal — Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Raiganj will go to the polls in the second phase of elections on Thursday. Out of the two constituencies in Manipur, Inner Manipur will go for polling on 18 April.
A total of 97 parliamentary constituencies spread across 12 states and one Union Territory (UT) will go to polls in the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2019 on 18 April.
The states going for polling in phase 2 of the general election are — Assam (5 seats), Bihar (5 seats), Chhattisgarh (3 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (2 seats), Karnataka (14 seats), Maharashtra (10 seats), Manipur (1 seat), Odisha (5 seats), Tamil Nadu (38 seats), Tripura (1 seat), Uttar Pradesh (8 seats), West Bengal (3 seats) and Puducherry (1 seat).
In Tamil Nadu, all 39 seats were supposed to go for polling until the Lok Sabha election to the Vellore constituency was cancelled on Tuesday following cash seizure from a DMK candidate's office a few days ago. The Election Commission of India (EC) took the decision after the district police had filed a complaint against the accused, Vellore DMK candidate Kathir Anand, as well as two party functionaries on the basis of a report from the Income Tax department on 10 April. President Ram Nath Kovind rescinded the notification to hold the election to the seat based on the recommendation made by the poll panel.
The voting time for phase 2 elections will be from 7 am to 6 pm. The eastern states that will go to polling on 18 April — Assam, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal.
In Odisha, over 76.93 lakh voters will decide the fate of 279 candidates, including chief minister Naveen Patnaik and Union minister Jual Oram, in the second phase of polls for five Lok Sabha and 35 Assembly seats. Out of the total electorate of 76,93,123, there are 37,47,493 women voters. At least 605 electors belong to the third gender.
"Preparations for the second phase of polls have reached the final stage and necessary steps have been taken to ensure free, fair and peaceful voting to be held in 9,117 booths," said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar.
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the BJP are the main contenders in the three seats which will see a four-cornered contest between the two parties, the Congress and the Left Front.
The constituencies saw high profile campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who raised a plethora of issues ranging from corruption to communalism, NRC to chit fund scams and development to security.
TMC has fielded Bijoy Chandra Barman against BJP's Jayanta Kumar Roy in Jalpaiguri constituency, where Moni Kumar Darnal of Congress and Bhagirath Chandra Roy of CPM are also in the fray.
In Darjeeling, TMC nominated Amar Singh Rai will fight against Raju Bisht of BJP, Sankar Malakar of Congress and Saman Pathak of CPM. TMC has nominated Kanhaiyalal Agarwal in Raiganj seat against Md Salim of CPM, Deepa Dasmunshi of Congress and Debashree Chowdhury of BJP.
The Jalpaiguri seat is a reserved one as it has a large population of backward communities who work mainly in the tea gardens. There is also a sizeable number of Nepalis and people of the Rajbangshi community.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 10:49:29 IST
Highlights
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP worker killed in Purulia
A BJP worker’s body was found hanging from a tree in the Senabona village of Purulia district. This is the third such incident in a year in West Bengal, Zee News reported.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Congress' Raiganj candidate Deepa Das Munshi expresses displeasure with security arrangement, blames TMC for violence
Congress' MP and candidate from the Raiganj constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Deepa Das Munshi told News18: "We saw that 78 percent booths have central force but where the force has not been deployed, our polling agents were allowed to enter. I am not satisfied." Munshi said that "TMC workers are involved in violence".
Voting stops in Darjeeling as voters find BJP symbol on EVM covered with black tape
Voting was halted at upper Bagdogra's 25/47 booth under the Darjeeling constituency after black tape was found on the BJP symbol on the EVM, India Today reported.
12.43% voting registered in West Bengal; 11.68% polling in Assam till 9 am
The overall voting percentage in West Bengal was 12.43 percent by 9 am. Assam saw 11.68 percent polling, Manipur recorded 16.23 percent turnout and Odisha had 6.80 percent voter engagement till 9 am.
17% polling in Darjeeling, 15% in Silchar by 9 am
Till 9 am, 17 percent polling was recorded in Darjeeling. Whereas, around 15 percent polling was recorded in Assam's Silchar Lok Sabha constituency
Odisha election voting latest updates
EVM malfunctioning delays polling in several booths across constituencies
Polling was delayed at several places including Booth No. 204 & 205 in the Sonepur district, Booth No. 65 & 68 in Bolangir, Booth No. 101 and 113 in Phulbani, Booth No. 179 of G.Udaygiri, Booth No. 54 in Baliguda and 67 of Kantabanji, due to EVM malfunctioning.
Similarly, polling started late in six booths of Sundergarh constituency, where Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram is contesting.
Input by: Bibhuti Mohapatra
Assam election voting latest updates
VVPAT issue resolved in Silchar, voting resumes
The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine had stopped functioning polling booth no. 200 in Silchar.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
EVM malfunctioning reported in a polling booth under Raiganj seat
Polling is yet to begin at booth number 29/134 at Islampur Hindi FP School of Uttar Dinajpur, in Raiganj parliamentary constituency, as the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the booth is not functioning.
ANI
Manipur election voting latest updates
First-time voter hopes for change in administration, wants justice for all
A first-time voter from Manipur Millionaire Longjam, seeks better road infrastructure and justice for all. The young voter is of the opinion that influential people often get away after committing crimes or misdemeanour by using their influence and money without being held accountable. He wants the next government to change that.
Input by Armstrong Chanambam
Assam election voting latest updates
Over 11 lakh voters to decide fate of 13 candidates in Silchar
In Silchar, there are 11,91,289 voters including 6,13,931 males, 5,77,283 females and 75 third gender people voting for 13 candidates in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. Whereas in Cachar, there are 58 voters who are over 100 years old and 44,000 first time voters this time.
Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Assam election voting latest updates
VVPAT malfunctioning reported in Silchar
The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine stopped functioning in one of the polling booths in Silchar.
Polling in Assam, West Bengal, Manipur, Odisha and Tripura today
The eastern states that will go to polling on 18 April are: Assam, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal.
From Assam, five seats including Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous district, Mangaldoi and Nawgong parliamentary constituencies will witness voting. From Odisha, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska Lok Sabha seats will go to polls.
Tripura East is the only seat from the north eastern state of Tripura that will go for polling on 18 April. Three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal — Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Raiganj will go to the polls in the second phase of election on Thursday. And out of the two constituencies in Manipur, Inner Manipur will go for polling today.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
10:47 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP worker killed in Purulia
A BJP worker’s body was found hanging from a tree in the Senabona village of Purulia district. This is the third such incident in a year in West Bengal, Zee News reported.
10:35 (IST)
Manipur election voting latest update
Manipur CM casts his vote
Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren cast his vote at a polling station in Heingang, Imphal.
Earlier, the returning officer of Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency had served a show cause notice to Biren for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct by making defamatory statements against Congress candidate Oinam Nabakishore during an election meeting on 29 March at Yumnam Khunou in Imphal East.
10:24 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Congress' Raiganj candidate Deepa Das Munshi expresses displeasure with security arrangement, blames TMC for violence
Congress' MP and candidate from the Raiganj constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Deepa Das Munshi told News18: "We saw that 78 percent booths have central force but where the force has not been deployed, our polling agents were allowed to enter. I am not satisfied." Munshi said that "TMC workers are involved in violence".
10:19 (IST)
Voting stops in Darjeeling as voters find BJP symbol on EVM covered with black tape
Voting was halted at upper Bagdogra's 25/47 booth under the Darjeeling constituency after black tape was found on the BJP symbol on the EVM, India Today reported.
10:01 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP candidate from Silchar Rajdeep Roy cast his vote
In Silchar, there are 11,91,289 voters including 6,13,931 males, 5,77,283 females and 75 third gender people voting for 13 candidates in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. Congress' Sushmita Dev is the sitting MP of Silchar.
Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
09:50 (IST)
12.43% voting registered in West Bengal; 11.68% polling in Assam till 9 am
The overall voting percentage in West Bengal was 12.43 percent by 9 am. Assam saw 11.68 percent polling, Manipur recorded 16.23 percent turnout and Odisha had 6.80 percent voter engagement till 9 am.
09:48 (IST)
Manipur election voting latest updates
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh cast his vote in Imphal
Manipur has two Lok Sabha seats — Outer Manipur and Inner Manipur. Election to the Outer Manipur seat was held on 11 April and today voting is underway for the Inner Manipur constituency.
09:32 (IST)
17% polling in Darjeeling, 15% in Silchar by 9 am
Till 9 am, 17 percent polling was recorded in Darjeeling. Whereas, around 15 percent polling was recorded in Assam's Silchar Lok Sabha constituency
09:19 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Early voting observed in Darjeeling
However, voting is yet to start at the Shyamacharan Vidya Bhavan polling station under Silchar constituency due to EVM malfunctioning.
09:08 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
EVM malfunctioning delays polling in several booths across constituencies
Polling was delayed at several places including Booth No. 204 & 205 in the Sonepur district, Booth No. 65 & 68 in Bolangir, Booth No. 101 and 113 in Phulbani, Booth No. 179 of G.Udaygiri, Booth No. 54 in Baliguda and 67 of Kantabanji, due to EVM malfunctioning.
Similarly, polling started late in six booths of Sundergarh constituency, where Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram is contesting.
Input by: Bibhuti Mohapatra
09:00 (IST)
Manipur election voting latest updates
Najma Heptulla casts vote in Imphal
Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla cast her vote at a polling station in Imphal.
08:53 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Congress' Sushmita Dev and BJP's Rajdeep Roy battle it out in Silchar
Sushmita Dev, is the sitting Congress MP of Silchar constituency, and also the president of the All India Mahila Congress. It is a close fight between her and BJP's Rajdeep Roy for this seat.
Women wait in line to vote at the Pachagram Town High School near Cachar Paper Mill, Silchar. Image courtesy: Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
08:45 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
VVPAT issue resolved in Silchar, voting resumes
The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine had stopped functioning polling booth no. 200 in Silchar.
08:44 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
EVM malfunctioning reported in a polling booth under Raiganj seat
Polling is yet to begin at booth number 29/134 at Islampur Hindi FP School of Uttar Dinajpur, in Raiganj parliamentary constituency, as the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the booth is not functioning.
ANI
08:43 (IST)
Manipur election voting latest updates
First-time voter hopes for change in administration, wants justice for all
A first-time voter from Manipur Millionaire Longjam, seeks better road infrastructure and justice for all. The young voter is of the opinion that influential people often get away after committing crimes or misdemeanour by using their influence and money without being held accountable. He wants the next government to change that.
Input by Armstrong Chanambam
08:41 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
Over 11 lakh voters to decide fate of 13 candidates in Silchar
In Silchar, there are 11,91,289 voters including 6,13,931 males, 5,77,283 females and 75 third gender people voting for 13 candidates in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. Whereas in Cachar, there are 58 voters who are over 100 years old and 44,000 first time voters this time.
Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
08:40 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
VVPAT malfunctioning reported in Silchar
The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine stopped functioning in one of the polling booths in Silchar.
08:37 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Watch: Nuns reach early to cast their vote in Siliguri
Video courtesy: Roshan Gupta
07:28 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
CPM candidate from Darjeeling Saman Pathak casts his vote
Darjeeling constituency candidate for Communist Party of India (Marxist) Saman Pathak casts his vote at the Margarette School in Siliguri.
Image courtesy: Roshan Gupta
07:17 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Voters turn up early in West Bengal's Darjeeling
Early voters turned up to vote at the Ghoom Jorebunglow College in Darjeeling, one of the three constituencies in West Bengal to go to polls today. In this constituency, BJP has fielded Raju Bista while TMC has given a ticket to Amar Singh Rai, who is also currently the sitting MLA from Darjeeling.
Input by Roshan Gupta
07:09 (IST)
Maoists kill polling officer in Odisha, torch vehicles ahead of second phase polling
A polling official was shot dead by Maoists on Wednesday night near Barla village under Gochhapada police station limits in Maoist-affected Kandhamal district ahead of the second phase of ongoing polls in the state. The deceased polling officer, identified as Sanjukta Digal, was on her way for election duty when Maoists exploded an IED targeting the vehicle she was travelling in but narrowly missed it. Subsequently, they opened fire at the vehicle and Digal was killed. Other officials who were travelling with her are safe.
Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted: "Deeply anguished by the sad demise of polling supervisor Sanjukta Digal in Maoist attack in Kandhamal district of Odisha on her way to the polling booth. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayer for the departed soul."
In another incident, Maoists set a bike and two SUVs on fire. The vehicles were carrying polling materials like EVMs and VVPATs etc to a booth in a remote village in Phiringia. Thirteen polling officials travelling by these vehicles got down before the Maoists torched the vehicles.
07:05 (IST)
Two centenarians, including a freedom fighter, set to vote in Assam's Karimganj
A 104-year-old woman in Assam, Saraguna Bibi, is all set to cast her vote in the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Bibi, a resident of Assam's Hailakandi district, has never missed exercising her right to vote. Bibi will cast her vote in the Karimganj parliamentary constituency.
In Karimganj, another centenarian, 116-year-old Mahamud Ali is also looking forward to exercise his franchise. Ali, who is a freedom fighter, told ANI: "I will definitely go to cast my vote. I also appeal to young voters to come out and vote. A lot of things have changed but there is still a long way to go." "Even after Independence, people living in this area used to die of starvation. But situations have changed now. It is because of this democracy that we do not have hunger and poverty like those times," he said.
07:04 (IST)
Model polling booths set up in Assam, pink stations to welcome women
Five out of the 14 parliamentary constituencies of Assam will go to polls today in the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019.
06:56 (IST)
Five constituencies in contest in Assam in second phase of Lok Sabha polls today
Five seats in Assam including Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous district, Mangaldoi and Nawgong parliamentary constituencies will witness voting on Thursday.
06:49 (IST)
Polling in Assam, West Bengal, Manipur, Odisha and Tripura today
The eastern states that will go to polling on 18 April are: Assam, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal.
From Assam, five seats including Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous district, Mangaldoi and Nawgong parliamentary constituencies will witness voting. From Odisha, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska Lok Sabha seats will go to polls.
Tripura East is the only seat from the north eastern state of Tripura that will go for polling on 18 April. Three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal — Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Raiganj will go to the polls in the second phase of election on Thursday. And out of the two constituencies in Manipur, Inner Manipur will go for polling today.