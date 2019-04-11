East states election 2019 voting LIVE updates: TMC, BJP workers spar in Cooch Behar amid reports of municipal chief being attacked

East states Lok Sabha election voting LATEST updates: According to reports, workers of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party clashed in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. The incident comes after reports of a TMC Gram Panchayat chief being attacked, along with two others, on Wednesday night allegedly by BJP workers at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar.
In West Bengal's Cooch Behar constituency, senior citizens came out to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha election with much enthusiasm. Meanwhile, voters queued up in Manipur's Imphal to cast their vote. Polling is being held in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency today, which is one of the two parliamentary seats in the state.
In Odisha, sixty lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls for four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly seats on Thursday. The first phase of polls will decide the fate of 217 candidates. There are 26 hopefuls in fray for the Lok Sabha seats and 191 for the Assembly seats.
In an appeal to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Lok Sabha Election 2019 commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers."
In Assam's Dibrugarh, voters started arrived early at polling booths no. 156 and 158 ahead of the voting for the first phase Lok Sabha elections 2019. Assam will see five of its 14 parliamentary seats going to the polls with Congress MP and son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi contesting from Kaliabor.
Of the two seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency. The National People’s Party (NPP) has put Khyoda Apik as its candidate opposite Rijiju. The Union Minister also has to contend with Congress candidate Nabam Tuki and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Jarjum Ete. Ete, 56, is the first woman candidate fielded by any party for a Lok Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh.
In the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2019, polling will be held in 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories on Thursday. Out of these, 20 seats fall in the east region comprising of Odisha, West Bengal and the north-eastern states.
As per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), drinking water and shaded areas to protect voters from the summer heat will be arranged, and `Sakhi' polling booths (where all officials will be women) will be adequately set up in all constituencies.
In east India, polling will be held in Odisha and West Bengal on Thursday from 7 am to 6 pm, except for the areas hit by Left-Wing-Extremism, where the voting will take place from 7 am to 4 pm. In the North East, voting will take place between 7 am and 5 pm in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura. While, outer Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls between 7 am and 4 pm.
Cooch Behar and Alipurduar will be the two constituencies in West Bengal to go to the polls on Thursday.
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the BJP are the main contenders in the two north Bengal seats, while the CPM-led Left Front and the Congress will fight to make their presence felt. From the Left Front, All India Forward Bloc will contest from Cooch Behar and Revolutionary Socialist Party will fight in Alipurduar.
Cooch Behar district has the distinction of housing 51 enclaves which became part of India in 2015 after the exchange with Bangladesh. The enclaves have 15,000 dwellers. With the seat located on the Indo-Bangla border, infiltration, livelihood for the enclave dwellers and employment for the youth are the main poll issues.
Alipurduar is reserved constituency for scheduled tribes as it has a large population of adivasis who migrated to the region during the British era to work in tea gardens. There is also a sizeable chunk of Nepalis and Rajbangshi tribals. The poor condition of tea garden workers, specially since the closure of several tea gardens since the 1990s, will play a major role in this election.
The two constituencies witnessed high-pitched campaign which was mainly polarised between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
In Alipurduar, the TMC has nominated Dasarath Tirkey against John Barla of BJP. The Congress and the RSP candidates are Mohanlal Basumata and Mili Oraon respectively.
The TMC has fielded Paresh Adhikari against the BJP's Nisith Pramanik in Cooch Behar, where Piya Roy Chowdhury of the Congress and Gobinda Roy of Forward Bloc are also in the fray. A total of 18,09,598 electorate will decide the fate of 11 contestants in Cooch Behar, while 16,42,285 voters will choose from seven in Alipurduar.
The Election Commission has made an elaborate security arrangement with the deployment of 83 companies of the central force, besides an adequate number of state forces. Besides general election observers and expenditure observers, the poll panel for the first time deployed a special police observer. In another first, VVPAT will be used in all polling booths along with the EVMs.
In Odisha, voting will be held in four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly seats on Thursday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth polling and foil any attempt to disrupt the process in Maoist-affected areas. Several areas in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 Assembly segments falling under them are Naxal-hit.
While polling parties have already been dispatched to their respective stations, security has been tightened mainly in Malkangiri and Koraput districts to thwart any bid by Maoists to derail the poll process. At least two helicopters are being used to send polling officials to inaccessible and highly-sensitive polling stations in Malkangiri, Kumar said.
An extra vigil is being maintained and an alert sounded in the wake of the killing of five people, including an MLA, in Dantewada area of neighbouring Chhattisgarh and recovery of two landmines in Gajapati district, a police official told PTI.
Around 47,805 polling personnel are being deployed to conduct the first phase of the polls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said. Special arrangements have been made in 2,375 critical and sensitive polling booths, while satellite phones provided in 810 booths, where there are no mobile or internet facilities.
Paramilitary forces, police, flying squads, static surveillance teams, poll observers, videography teams and excise sleuths will be deployed in the constituencies.
The first phase of polls will decide the fate of a total of 217 candidates. There are 26 hopefuls in the fray, including two women, in four Lok Sabha constituencies, and 191 candidates, 16 of them women, in 28 Assembly seats.
Assam election voting latest updates
Over 76 lakh voters to cast vote at 9,574 polling booths across Assam's five LS seats
Voting is underway for the five of a total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam in the first phase of Lok Sabha election. Voting started at 7 am, across 9 ,574 polling stations in the five constituencies of Kaliabar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur. A total of 76,03,458 electorates are eligible to cast their ballots. Out of the 9,574 polling stations, 201 are reserved for women.
Odisha election voting latest updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to voters to exercise their right, asks first-time voters to participate
Arunachal Pradesh election voting latest updates
Tough fight awaits Union minister Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal West seat
Special arrangement of shade and drinking water for voters, 'Sakhi' booths for women to be set up
Assam election voting latest updates
Former Assam chief minister's son Gaurav Gogoi in fray from Kaliabor
Strong security arrangement in place to allow 3.93 crore voters to exercise right
There are over 3.93 crore registered voters in the first phase of voting, of whom 10 lakh are first-timers. They will exercise their franchise in 46,120 polling stations. Over 79,000 EVMs, 42,000 control units, 46,000 voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) are being used for the election for which two lakh officials have been deployed across 34,604 polling stations, News18 reported.
The fate of all the candidates would be known on 23 May after the seven-phase general election across the country comes to an end.
Ninety-one seats in fray today; constituencies across north-eastern states to see contest
Ninety-one Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories, including all seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will go to polls on Thursday in the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Unions ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh are among several big names who will contest today.
All parliamentary constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand will go to polls in this phase. Besides, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will also vote on 11 April.
09:30 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
TMC, BJP workers clash in Cooch Behar
09:21 (IST)
Nagaland election voting latest update
Model polling stations delight voters in Nagaland
Model polling stations usually prove to be voters' delight as they offer a lot of help and free assistance to the voters. In Zunheboto, Nagaland, voters were greeted with a creche facility at the booth. It is also a completely plastic-free station.
09:12 (IST)
Sikkim election voting latest update
Pink polling booths in Sikkim to welcome women voters
For the first time, Sikkim is going to have 39 pink polling stations that will be entirely manned by women polling party and women security personnel. Sikkim will be simultaneously voting for it's lone Lok Sabha seat and 32 Assembly seats.
08:55 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
Over 76 lakh voters to cast vote at 9,574 polling booths across Assam's five LS seats
08:44 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
In Pics: Senior citizens cast vote in Cooch Behar
Senior citizens came out to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha election with much enthusiasm in West Bengal's Cooch Behar constituency.
08:35 (IST)
Manipur election voting latest updates
Early voting in Manipur's Imphal
Voters queue up in Manipur's Imphal to cast their vote. Polling is being held in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency today, which is one of the two parliamentary seats in the state.
08:17 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
08:15 (IST)
CEC urges voters to exercise franchise, strengthen democracy
The Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora said, "It's a humble appeal that more and more people should come and cast their votes so that the bedrock of democracy strengthens. Our efforts will be fructified if each one of us who is an elector shows adequate zeal and faith in the democratic system.
ANI
08:03 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to voters to exercise their right, asks first-time voters to participate
07:59 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Recap: Election officers trek, use porters to reach Buxa Fort polling station
The polling officers trekked a five km long route to reach the polling stations situated 3,000 ft. above the ground level in Buxa Fort. Nearly 22 porters helped them in carrying the election-kit to the booth.
07:50 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
Recap: Polling party arrives in Odisha's Kalahandi district on boats
Given the difficult terrain in Odisha's Kalahandi district, the polling party arrived at the polling booths in Ghutrukhal village by boats.
07:44 (IST)
Arunachal Pradesh election voting latest updates
Tough fight awaits Union minister Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal West seat
07:34 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Tight security arrangement outside polling booths in West Bengal's Cooch Behar constituency as voting commences.
07:30 (IST)
DOs and DONT's for voters; first-time voters should exercise caution
As lakhs of voters go out to vote today, there are a few rules to keep in mind while at the polling station. Do not forget to carry a valid identification document such as the voter ID card or the Aadhaar Card in its absence.
07:24 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
Voters start arriving early on in Assam's Dibrugarh
Early-bird voters arrived at polling booths no. 156 and 158 in Assam's Dibrugarh ahead of the voting for the first phase Lok Sabha election 2019.
07:11 (IST)
20 seats in contest from Odisha, West Bengal and North-East
In the first phase of voting from the east region, there are 20 constituencies going to polls on Thursday including 14 seats from the north-eastern states. Also, 122 candidates are in fray as voters decide their legislators.
07:07 (IST)
Special arrangement of shade and drinking water for voters, 'Sakhi' booths for women to be set up
06:57 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
Former Assam chief minister's son Gaurav Gogoi in fray from Kaliabor
06:22 (IST)
Strong security arrangement in place to allow 3.93 crore voters to exercise right
06:18 (IST)
Ninety-one seats in fray today; constituencies across north-eastern states to see contest
