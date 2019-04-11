East states election 2019 voting LIVE updates: In Cooch Behar, BJP alleges TMC using 'nail polish' on EVMs to identify preference of voters

East states Lok Sabha election voting LATEST updates: The BJP has alleged that at the Maruganj 8/105 booth of Coochbehar constituency, the EVM has a nail polish mark on the BJP button. This ploy, they claim. is being used by TMC to identify anyone voting for the BJP.
Some BJP workers have also alleged an attack by TMC men. Three BJP workers have been critically wounded while four others have also sustained injuries in the clash.
Many pooling booths in Berhampur constituency in the Ganjam district of Odisha greeted voters with beverages to help them beat the heat during voting. One of the reasons for the distribution of complimentary drinks is to attract voters in regions where low voting percentage has been recorded in the past.
At one of the polling station in Outer Manipur constituency, people are shying away from casting their votes in this polling station as they hardly have seen any of the candidates. The candidates haven't visited their area for political campaigning or any other electioneering activities.
The voting percentage in Nagaland till 11 am was reported to be 41 percent, while 35.03 percent was reported from Manipur. Meghalaya voter turnout till now is reported to be 27 percent, while Arunachal Pradesh witnessed 27.48 percent voting. Meanwhile, 41 percent of voting till 11 am has been reported from Sikkim.
BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik claimed that in the Sitai 6/257 and 258 polling booths of Coochbehar Lok Sabha constituency widespread rigging is being witnessed. He also alleged that the police looked helpless in front of TMC men armed with rods and machetes.
In Manipur, an EVM machine failure was reported at 32/29 Heirok Khunku Polling Station. Similar incidents were also reported at 33/6 Shikhong and 33/2 Ningel polling stations in the same assembly segment. Meanwhile, in West Bengal the EVM stopped working at Anjuman School 7/236 Anjuman School. Voting also stopped at Acharya Sir Prafulla Chandra Ray Higher Secondary School in Agartala, part of West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, due to EVM malfunctioning.
Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Chamling cast his vote at Namchi, whereas Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma voted at the Walbagre polling station which is a part of the Tura Parliamentary Seat. Apart from them, BJP Jorhat BJP candidate Tapan Gogoi also cast his vote at the Sonari polling booth in Assam.
18.10 percent vote percentage was recorded in West Bengal Bengal till 9 am. From Sikkim 34 percent voter turnout was reported till 9 am, while 17 percent was reported from Mizoram. Whereas, in Nagaland, 21 percent turnout was reported till 9 am, News18 reported. Meanwhile, in Assam's Charaideo district voting percentage was 9.5 percent and Sonari and Mahmora constituencies recorded 8 percent and 11 percent turnout respectively. However, the overall voter turnout from Assam till 9 am is 10.2 percent.
According to reports, workers of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party clashed in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. The incident comes after reports of a TMC Gram Panchayat chief being attacked, along with two others, on Wednesday night allegedly by BJP workers at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar.
In West Bengal's Cooch Behar constituency, senior citizens came out to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha election with much enthusiasm. Meanwhile, voters queued up in Manipur's Imphal to cast their vote. Polling is being held in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency today, which is one of the two parliamentary seats in the state.
In Odisha, sixty lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls for four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly seats on Thursday. The first phase of polls will decide the fate of 217 candidates. There are 26 hopefuls in fray for the Lok Sabha seats and 191 for the Assembly seats.
In an appeal to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Lok Sabha Election 2019 commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers."
In Assam's Dibrugarh, voters started arrived early at polling booths no. 156 and 158 ahead of the voting for the first phase Lok Sabha elections 2019. Assam will see five of its 14 parliamentary seats going to the polls with Congress MP and son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi contesting from Kaliabor.
Of the two seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency. The National People’s Party (NPP) has put Khyoda Apik as its candidate opposite Rijiju. The Union Minister also has to contend with Congress candidate Nabam Tuki and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Jarjum Ete. Ete, 56, is the first woman candidate fielded by any party for a Lok Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh.
In the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2019, polling will be held in 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories on Thursday. Out of these, 20 seats fall in the east region comprising of Odisha, West Bengal and the north-eastern states.
As per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), drinking water and shaded areas to protect voters from the summer heat will be arranged, and `Sakhi' polling booths (where all officials will be women) will be adequately set up in all constituencies.
In east India, polling will be held in Odisha and West Bengal on Thursday from 7 am to 6 pm, except for the areas hit by Left-Wing-Extremism, where the voting will take place from 7 am to 4 pm. In the North East, voting will take place between 7 am and 5 pm in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura. While, outer Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls between 7 am and 4 pm.
Cooch Behar and Alipurduar will be the two constituencies in West Bengal to go to the polls on Thursday.
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the BJP are the main contenders in the two north Bengal seats, while the CPM-led Left Front and the Congress will fight to make their presence felt. From the Left Front, All India Forward Bloc will contest from Cooch Behar and Revolutionary Socialist Party will fight in Alipurduar.
Cooch Behar district has the distinction of housing 51 enclaves which became part of India in 2015 after the exchange with Bangladesh. The enclaves have 15,000 dwellers. With the seat located on the Indo-Bangla border, infiltration, livelihood for the enclave dwellers and employment for the youth are the main poll issues.
Alipurduar is reserved constituency for scheduled tribes as it has a large population of adivasis who migrated to the region during the British era to work in tea gardens. There is also a sizeable chunk of Nepalis and Rajbangshi tribals. The poor condition of tea garden workers, specially since the closure of several tea gardens since the 1990s, will play a major role in this election.
The two constituencies witnessed high-pitched campaign which was mainly polarised between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
In Alipurduar, the TMC has nominated Dasarath Tirkey against John Barla of BJP. The Congress and the RSP candidates are Mohanlal Basumata and Mili Oraon respectively.
The TMC has fielded Paresh Adhikari against the BJP's Nisith Pramanik in Cooch Behar, where Piya Roy Chowdhury of the Congress and Gobinda Roy of Forward Bloc are also in the fray. A total of 18,09,598 electorate will decide the fate of 11 contestants in Cooch Behar, while 16,42,285 voters will choose from seven in Alipurduar.
The Election Commission has made an elaborate security arrangement with the deployment of 83 companies of the central force, besides an adequate number of state forces. Besides general election observers and expenditure observers, the poll panel for the first time deployed a special police observer. In another first, VVPAT will be used in all polling booths along with the EVMs.
In Odisha, voting will be held in four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly seats on Thursday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth polling and foil any attempt to disrupt the process in Maoist-affected areas. Several areas in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 Assembly segments falling under them are Naxal-hit.
While polling parties have already been dispatched to their respective stations, security has been tightened mainly in Malkangiri and Koraput districts to thwart any bid by Maoists to derail the poll process. At least two helicopters are being used to send polling officials to inaccessible and highly-sensitive polling stations in Malkangiri, Kumar said.
An extra vigil is being maintained and an alert sounded in the wake of the killing of five people, including an MLA, in Dantewada area of neighbouring Chhattisgarh and recovery of two landmines in Gajapati district, a police official told PTI.
Around 47,805 polling personnel are being deployed to conduct the first phase of the polls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said. Special arrangements have been made in 2,375 critical and sensitive polling booths, while satellite phones provided in 810 booths, where there are no mobile or internet facilities.
Paramilitary forces, police, flying squads, static surveillance teams, poll observers, videography teams and excise sleuths will be deployed in the constituencies.
The first phase of polls will decide the fate of a total of 217 candidates. There are 26 hopefuls in the fray, including two women, in four Lok Sabha constituencies, and 191 candidates, 16 of them women, in 28 Assembly seats.
Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 14:15:57 IST
Highlights
Odisha election voting latest update
BJP alleges mass rigging in Behrampur polls
Odisha BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty, in a press conference, alleged rigging at several booths in the Chikiti assembly segment under the Behrampur Lok Sabha seat. BJP poll agents were not allowed inside the booths while one BJP agent was locked inside booth no - 159 of Koraput, he alleged. “Though we had given the list of sensitive booths to the CEO, no arrangements were in those booths,” he said.
Mohanty alleged that BJP's Chikiti Assembly candidate, Manoranjan Dyanasamantray was thrashed at the Jhatiapadar booth-no 42 by local BJD leaders.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP claims TMC identifying voter preference by putting 'nail polish' martk on EVM button
Input by Atonu Choudhurri/ 101 Reporters
Voter turnout at 1 pm
Nagaland: 57%
Meghalaya: 44.5%
Alipurduar: 42 %
At 1.30 pm
Voter in the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency stood at 39%
Meghalaya election voting latest updates
Unwell polling officer transferred back with the help of ropeway
A polling officer at the Rangphlang polling station (part of East Khasi Hills) in Meghalaya developed a health issue and was transferred with the help of a ropeway. The standby polling officer was sent at the booth as his replacement.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah and Nabamita Mitra/ 101 Reporters
Voter turnout by 11 am
Sikkim- 41%
Dibrugarh, Assam- 21.03%
Mizoram- 29.5%
Nagaland- 41%
Meghalaya- 27%
41% voter turnout in Nagaland, Sikkim, over 35% polling recorded in Manipur
The voting percentage in Nagaland till 11 am was reproted to be 41%, while 35.03 % was reported from Manipur. Meghalaya voter turnout till now is reported to be 27%, while Arunachal Pradesh witnessed 27.48% voting. Meanwhile, 41% of voting till 11 am has been reported from Sikkim, News18 reported.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik alleges poll booth rigging in Cooch Behar
BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik claimed that in the Sitai 6/257 and 258 polling booths of Coochbehar Lok Sabha constituency widespread rigging is being witnessed. He also alleged that the police looked helpless in front of TMC men armed with rods and machetes.
Input by Atonu Choudhurri/ 101 Reporters
EVM malfunctioning reported from Manipur, Cooch Behar
In Manipur, an EVM machine failure was reported at 32/29 Heirok Khunku Polling Station. Similar incidents were also reported at 33/6 Shikhong and 33/2 Ningel polling stations in the same assembly segment.
Meanwhile, in West Bengal the EVM stopped working at Anjuman School 7/236 Anjuman School.
Voting also stopped at Acharya Sir Prafulla Chandra Ray Higher Secondary School in Agartala, part of West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, due to EVM malfunctioning.
Sikkim election voting latest updates
107-year-old woman to cast vote in Sikkim
Sumitra Rai (107) from Mamley, the oldest voter registered to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Sikkim will cast her vote in the Kamrang secondary school polling station under the Poklok Kamrang constituency.
Till 9 am, 34% voting in Sikkim, 21% in Nagaland
From Sikkim 34% voter turnout was reported till 9 am, while 17% was reported from Mizoram. Whereas, in Nagaland, 21% turnout was reported till 9 am, News18 reported.
Assam election voting latest updates
Voter turnout
At 9 am, after two hours of voting, Charaideo district voting percentage: 9.5%
Sonari constituency: 8%
Mahmora constituency: 11%
News18
West Bengal election voting latest updates
TMC, BJP workers clash in Cooch Behar
According to reports, workers of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party clashed in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. The incident comes after reports of a TMC Gram Panchayat chief being attacked, along with two others, on Wednesday night allegedly by BJP workers at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar. The three were later hospitalised, News18 reported.
Assam election voting latest updates
Over 76 lakh voters to cast vote at 9,574 polling booths across Assam's five LS seats
Voting is underway for the five of a total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam in the first phase of Lok Sabha election. Voting started at 7 am, across 9 ,574 polling stations in the five constituencies of Kaliabar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur. A total of 76,03,458 electorates are eligible to cast their ballots. Out of the 9,574 polling stations, 201 are reserved for women.
Odisha election voting latest updates
Sixty lakh voters in Odisha will exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls for four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly seats on Thursday. The first phase of polls will decide the fate of 217 candidates. There are 26 hopefuls in fray for the Lok Sabha seats and 191 for the Assembly seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to voters to exercise their right, asks first-time voters to participate
Narendra Modi tweeted: "Lok Sabha Election 2019 commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers."
Arunachal Pradesh election voting latest updates
Tough fight awaits Union minister Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal West seat
Of the two seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency. The National People’s Party (NPP) has put Khyoda Apik as its candidate opposite Rijiju. The Union Minister also has to contend with Congress candidate Nabam Tuki and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Jarjum Ete. Ete, 56, is the first woman candidate fielded by any party for a Lok Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh.
Special arrangement of shade and drinking water for voters, 'Sakhi' booths for women to be set up
As per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), drinking water and shaded areas to protect voters from the summer heat will be arranged, and `Sakhi' polling booths (where all officials will be women) will be adequately set up in all constituencies.
Assam election voting latest updates
Former Assam chief minister's son Gaurav Gogoi in fray from Kaliabor
Assam will see five of its 14 parliamentary seats going to the polls with Congress MP and son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi contesting from Kaliabor.
Strong security arrangement in place to allow 3.93 crore voters to exercise right
There are over 3.93 crore registered voters in the first phase of voting, of whom 10 lakh are first-timers. They will exercise their franchise in 46,120 polling stations. Over 79,000 EVMs, 42,000 control units, 46,000 voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) are being used for the election for which two lakh officials have been deployed across 34,604 polling stations, News18 reported.
The fate of all the candidates would be known on 23 May after the seven-phase general election across the country comes to an end.
Ninety-one seats in fray today; constituencies across north-eastern states to see contest
Ninety-one Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories, including all seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will go to polls on Thursday in the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Unions ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh are among several big names who will contest today.
All parliamentary constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand will go to polls in this phase. Besides, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will also vote on 11 April.
14:15 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest update
BJP alleges mass rigging in Behrampur polls
Odisha BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty, in a press conference, alleged rigging at several booths in the Chikiti assembly segment under the Behrampur Lok Sabha seat. BJP poll agents were not allowed inside the booths while one BJP agent was locked inside booth no - 159 of Koraput, he alleged. “Though we had given the list of sensitive booths to the CEO, no arrangements were in those booths,” he said.
Mohanty alleged that BJP's Chikiti Assembly candidate, Manoranjan Dyanasamantray was thrashed at the Jhatiapadar booth-no 42 by local BJD leaders.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
14:09 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
Voters boycott polls over poor condition of roads
Voters in Mariani, in the Jorhat constituency, have boycotted the election as a sign of protest addressing the poor condition of roads.
Input by Santanu Mahanta/101 Reporters
14:05 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
BJD complains against local television channel for 'influencing' voters
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) moved the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha alleging breach of model code of conduct by a local TV channel, OTV television.
Input courtesy: Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
13:47 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP claims TMC identifying voter preference by putting 'nail polish' martk on EVM button
The BJP has alleged that at the Maruganj 8/105 booth of Coochbehar constituency, the EVM has a nail polish mark on the BJP button. This ploy, they claim. is being used by TMC to identify anyone voting for the BJP.
Input by Atonu Choudhurri/ 101 Reporters
13:38 (IST)
Voter turnout at 1 pm
Nagaland: 57%
Meghalaya: 44.5%
Alipurduar: 42 %
At 1.30 pm
Voter in the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency stood at 39%
13:37 (IST)
Assam election counting latest updates
Polling percentage till 1 pm
Jorhat- 50%
Lakhimpur- 54%
Dibrugarh- 50%
Input by Shantanu Mahanta/ 101 Reporters
13:32 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
TMC attacks BJP workers, injure seven
BJP workers have been allegedly attacked by TMC workers in Cooch Behar. Three BJP workers have been critically wounded while four others have also sustained injuries.
Input by A Ghose/101Reporters
13:23 (IST)
Meghalaya election voting latest updates
Unwell polling officer transferred back with the help of ropeway
A polling officer at the Rangphlang polling station (part of East Khasi Hills) in Meghalaya developed a health issue and was transferred with the help of a ropeway. The standby polling officer was sent at the booth as his replacement.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah and Nabamita Mitra/ 101 Reporters
13:16 (IST)
Tripura election voting latest updates
Allegations and counter-allegations plague candidates in West Tripura
In the West Tripura Constituency, the core fight is going between BJP candidate Pratima Bhaumik and Congress candidate Subal Bhowmik, who rebelled and joined Congress just a few days before the elections. Apart from that, BJP’s coalition partner IPFT is also fighting in this seat separately. As of 12:15 pm, 35% vote have been cast. Bhaumik alleged that Congress and CPM miscreants are trying to create a nuisance.
Meanwhile, the Opposition party is alleging that many of the opposition polling agents have been thrown out forcefully by BJP.
Input by Shantanu Chakraborty/101Reporters
13:05 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
Voters lured with beverages to come out and vote in Behrampur
Many pooling booths in Berhampur constituency in the Ganjam district of Odisha greeted voters with beverages to help them beat the heat during voting. One of the reasons for the distribution of complimentary drinks is to attract voters in regions where low voting percentage has been recorded in the past.
Input by: Sonali Singh/101reporters
12:52 (IST)
Meghalaya election voting latest updates
Mukul Sangma casts vote
Congress candidate and former chief minister Mukul Sangma casting his vote at the Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/ 101 Reporters
12:38 (IST)
Manipur election voting latest updates
Voters in Outer Manipur reluctant to cast vote as they aren't aware of the candidates
At the 34/25 Papal Primary School polling station in Manipur, people are shying away from casting their votes in this polling station as they hardly have seen any of the candidates. The candidates haven't visited their area for political campaigning or any other electioneering activities.
Input by Armstrong Chanambam/ 101 Reporters
12:30 (IST)
Nagaland election voting latest updates
Watch: Nagaland chief minister casts his vote
Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio along cast his vote at his native village, Touphema, 11 Northern Angami-II under the Kohima district.
Video courtesy: Loreni Tsanglao/ 101 Reporters
12:22 (IST)
Arunachal Pradesh election voting latest updates
Poll volunteers help elderly and disabled people reach the polling booths.
12:18 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
11 am polling percentage
Tezpur- 28%
Koliabor- 26%
Jorhat- 25%
Dibrugarh- 24%
Lakhimpur- 22%
Average- 25%
Input by Shantanu Mahanta/101 Reporters.
12:14 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest update
11 am voting percentage
Alipurduar - 38.30%
CoochBehar- 37.85%
Input by A Ghosh/ 101 Reporters
12:12 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
22% polling reported till 11 am, Berhampur LS seat leads with 25% turnout
Kalahandi- 23%
Koraput- 23%
Nabarangpur- 21%
Input by: Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
12:08 (IST)
Meghalaya election voting latest updates
Voting percentage at 11.45 am
Shillong- 34.2%
Tura- 35.78%
Total- 34.99%
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/ 101 Reporters
12:05 (IST)
Voter turnout by 11 am
Sikkim- 41%
Dibrugarh, Assam- 21.03%
Mizoram- 29.5%
Nagaland- 41%
Meghalaya- 27%
11:59 (IST)
Sikkim election voting latest updates
Former Indian football captain and founder of Hamro Sikkim party Bhaichung Bhutia cast his vote in Sikkim
Former Indian football captain and president of Hamro Sikkim party (HSP) Bhaichung Bhutia cast his vote at Sikkim's Pangthang under the Kabi Kunchok constituency. Contesting the elections in Sikkim for the first time, former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia will be fighting in two constituencies — Gangtok and Tumin-Lingee.
Bhutia had earlier unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Darjeeling and 2016 assembly elections from Siliguri in West Bengal on Trinamul Congress ticket. He started his second political innings from 31 May 2018 when he launched the HSP.
Input by Roshan Gupta/ 101 Reporters
11:49 (IST)
41% voter turnout in Nagaland, Sikkim, over 35% polling recorded in Manipur
The voting percentage in Nagaland till 11 am was reproted to be 41%, while 35.03 % was reported from Manipur. Meghalaya voter turnout till now is reported to be 27%, while Arunachal Pradesh witnessed 27.48% voting. Meanwhile, 41% of voting till 11 am has been reported from Sikkim, News18 reported.
11:45 (IST)
Tripura election voting latest updates
Congress-BJP clash in Tripura, 12 injured
At least 12 people have been injured (eight critical) in a clash between supporters of Congress and BJP at Charilam in Sepahijala district of West Tripura constituency. The injured have been shifted to the GBP Hospital in Agartala.
Input by Syed Sajjad Ali/ 101Reporters
11:32 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP allege attack, kidnapping by TMC members
BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik who had claimed rigging in Behrampur said that BJP workers have identified Saddam Miah and Mahiruddin Miah (TMC Panchayat committee members) who attacked BJP poll agents with daggers, injuring four of them. TMC goons led by them captured two booths in Poaturkuthi 7/127, 128 and 173 of Coochbehar Lok Sabha constituency, he alleged.
Meanwhile, Sanjit Biswas, a BJP leader, alleged that TMC workers have kidnapped a BJP agent from the BR Chatara Govt Primary school (Booth No. 6/25) under Sitai polling station of Coochbehar.
Input by Atonu Choudhurri/ 101 Reporters
11:17 (IST)
Tripura election voting live updates
Watch:m Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb casts his vote in South Tripura
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb cast his vote in Udaipur English Medium High School in South Tripura.
Video courtesy: Pinaki Das/ 101 Reporters
11:13 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik alleges poll booth rigging in Cooch Behar
BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik claimed that in the Sitai 6/257 and 258 polling booths of Coochbehar Lok Sabha constituency widespread rigging is being witnessed. He also alleged that the police looked helpless in front of TMC men armed with rods and machetes.
Input by Atonu Choudhurri/ 101 Reporters
11:08 (IST)
Sikkim election voting live updates
Chief Minister Pawan Chamling casts his vote
Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Chamling cast his vote at a Namchi constituency booth.
Image courtesy: Pranjal S/101 Reporters
11:04 (IST)
Meghalaya election voting live updates
Conrad Sangma casts his vote in Tura
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma in a queue to cast his vote at the Walbagre polling station which is a part of Tura Parliamentary seat.
Image courtesy: Saidul Khan/101Reporters
11:01 (IST)
Odisha election voting live updates
EVM failure reported in Berhampur Lok Sabha seat
Odisha Minister and BJD leader Surya Narayan Patro alleged that there is a failure of EVM machine at several booths in the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat.
Sonali Singh/101 reporters
10:50 (IST)
Assam election voting latest update
Tapan Gogoi casts his vote
Jorhat BJP candidate Tapan Gogoi cast his vote at the Sonari polling booth in Assam.
Image by Santanu Mahanta/101 Reporters
10:46 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
TMC supporters attack ex-Bangladesh enclave dwellers, threaten them against voting
TMC supporters armed with machetes and iron rods allegedly threatened ex-Bangladesh enclave-dwellers residing at Poaturkuthi with dire consequences in case they attempt voting. Poaturkuthi is one of 51 ex-enclave with a population of 3,000 and more than half of that number are voters. The booths are Poaturkuthi 7/128, 129 and 173.
10:36 (IST)
EVM malfunctioning reported from Manipur, Cooch Behar
In Manipur, an EVM machine failure was reported at 32/29 Heirok Khunku Polling Station. Similar incidents were also reported at 33/6 Shikhong and 33/2 Ningel polling stations in the same assembly segment.
Meanwhile, in West Bengal the EVM stopped working at Anjuman School 7/236 Anjuman School.
Voting also stopped at Acharya Sir Prafulla Chandra Ray Higher Secondary School in Agartala, part of West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, due to EVM malfunctioning.
10:34 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das casts vote in Kalahandi
Senior Congress leader and former MP Bhakta Charan Das exercised his franchise in Kalahandi. Bhakta is contesting for Kalahandi seat against BJP's state president Basanta Panda and BJD's senior leader and former minister Puspendra Singhdeo. His son Sagar is also making his political debut in this poll. Sagar is contesting from Bhawanipatna assembly seat under Kalhandi LS seat. This LS seat is all set to see a triangular fight between BJD, Congress and BJP.
Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
10:30 (IST)
Meghalaya election voting latest updates
Congress MP from Shilong casts vote
Congress candidate and sitting MP from Shillong seat Vincent H Pala cast his vote in his village Lamyrsiang in East Jaintia Hills, accompanied by his mother. Pala, a former Union Minister and two-time MP from the seat is a strong contender to win the seat. There are six candidates from the Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency and Pala's main contender is United Democratic Party's Jemino Mawthoh.
Input by: Kyrmenlang Uriah/ 101 Reporters
10:28 (IST)
West Bengal voting latest updates
TMC minister alleges interference by security forces in poll process
TMC minister Rabindranath Ghosh has alleged that central forces are interfering in the polling process. Ghosh was leaving the polling booth after casting his vote in Cooch Behar when he got into an altercation with a BSF soldier. Ghosh questioned the soldier for entering the booth, he also alleged that the soldier threatened him, News18 reported.
10:27 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
Odisha chief minister aks people to vote with fervour
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, urging the people of Berhampur, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput to vote in good numbers.
10:20 (IST)
Meghalaya election voting latest updates
'Matdan Mitras' help disabled people, assist elderly during voting process
In Meghalaya, 'Matdan Mitras' assisted persons with disabilities and senior citizens at the polling stations.
10:19 (IST)
Arunachal Pradesh election voting latest updates
People queue up in Itanagar to cast vote
The trend of early voting was also seen in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh where voters turned up early on to cast their vote.
10:13 (IST)
Sikkim election voting latest updates
107-year-old woman to cast vote in Sikkim
Sumitra Rai (107) from Mamley, the oldest voter registered to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Sikkim will cast her vote in the Kamrang secondary school polling station under the Poklok Kamrang constituency.
10:11 (IST)
Sikkim election voting latest updates
Young voters, senior citizens turn up in good numbers in Sikkim
The Arithang Jr High School polling station in Sikkim has the highest number of voters. Young voters turned in good numbers up at the booth to cast their vote.
10:07 (IST)
In pics: Senior citizens welcomed with traditional scarf at polling booths in Sikkim
Meanwhile, in Meghalaya first-time voters turned up to vote with much enthusiasm and were welcomed warmly at the polling booths.
10:04 (IST)
In Pics: Early voting seen in north-eastern states
Assam, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram all reported early voter turnout in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on Thursday.
09:44 (IST)
Till 9 am, 34% voting in Sikkim, 21% in Nagaland
From Sikkim 34% voter turnout was reported till 9 am, while 17% was reported from Mizoram. Whereas, in Nagaland, 21% turnout was reported till 9 am, News18 reported.
09:40 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
Voter turnout
At 9 am, after two hours of voting, Charaideo district voting percentage: 9.5%
Sonari constituency: 8%
Mahmora constituency: 11%
News18
09:30 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
TMC, BJP workers clash in Cooch Behar
According to reports, workers of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party clashed in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. The incident comes after reports of a TMC Gram Panchayat chief being attacked, along with two others, on Wednesday night allegedly by BJP workers at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar. The three were later hospitalised, News18 reported.
09:21 (IST)
Nagaland election voting latest update
Model polling stations delight voters in Nagaland
Model polling stations usually prove to be voters' delight as they offer a lot of help and free assistance to the voters. In Zunheboto, Nagaland, voters were greeted with a creche facility at the booth. It is also a completely plastic-free station.
09:12 (IST)
Sikkim election voting latest update
Pink polling booths in Sikkim to welcome women voters
For the first time, Sikkim is going to have 39 pink polling stations that will be entirely manned by women polling party and women security personnel. Sikkim will be simultaneously voting for it's lone Lok Sabha seat and 32 Assembly seats.
08:55 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
Over 76 lakh voters to cast vote at 9,574 polling booths across Assam's five LS seats
Voting is underway for the five of a total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam in the first phase of Lok Sabha election. Voting started at 7 am, across 9 ,574 polling stations in the five constituencies of Kaliabar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur. A total of 76,03,458 electorates are eligible to cast their ballots. Out of the 9,574 polling stations, 201 are reserved for women.
08:44 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
In Pics: Senior citizens cast vote in Cooch Behar
Senior citizens came out to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha election with much enthusiasm in West Bengal's Cooch Behar constituency.
08:35 (IST)
Manipur election voting latest updates
Early voting in Manipur's Imphal
Voters queue up in Manipur's Imphal to cast their vote. Polling is being held in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency today, which is one of the two parliamentary seats in the state.
08:17 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
Sixty lakh voters in Odisha will exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls for four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly seats on Thursday. The first phase of polls will decide the fate of 217 candidates. There are 26 hopefuls in fray for the Lok Sabha seats and 191 for the Assembly seats.