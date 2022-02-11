East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 700 Apprentice posts, check details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, Bhubaneswar

East Coast Railway has opened its online application window for recruitment to over 700 vacancies of Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, Bhubaneswar - rrcbbs.org.in .

East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of RRCBBS - rrcbbs.org.in

Login to the website to fill the application form

Once logged-in, fill the application form and attach the requested documents

Pay the application fee to complete the process and click on the submit button

Take the printout of the East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 application form for future reference

The online application for the post of Apprentice will be accepted till 7 March, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for the post must have passed Class 10 with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate. The mark sheet should be from a recognised Board. They must have a National Trade Certificate from NCVT/SCVT in the notified trade.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the posts should be between 15 to 24 years of age as on 7 March, 2022. The upper age relaxation is applicable for ex-servicemen, Persons with Disability (PWD) and candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category.

Application Fees

An application fee of Rs 100 (non-refundable) will be charged to the candidates who are applying for the posts.

As part of the online application procedure, fee payment will have to be performed through a payment gateway like - card/credit card/Internet Banking/e-wallets, etc.

Candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification regarding the selection procedure and other details before applying for the position.

Check the official notification here.

With this recruitment drive, East Coast Railway aims to fill a total of 756 posts of Apprentice posts in the organisation.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website - https://rrcbbs.org.in .

